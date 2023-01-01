Commanders vs. Browns prediction, odds, line, spread: 2023 NFL picks, Week 17 best bets from computer model

The Washington Commanders (7-7-1) will look to keep their postseason hopes alive when they host the Cleveland Browns (6-9) on Sunday at FedEx Field. While a defeat wouldn’t entirely knock Washington out of the playoff race, winning on Sunday and in Week 18 would guarantee it a playoff berth. The Browns have already been eliminated from playoff contention as they will miss out on the postseason for the 19th time in the last 20 seasons.

Commanders vs. Browns spread: Commanders -1.5

Commanders vs. Browns over/under: 41 points

Commanders vs. Browns money line: Washington -130, Cleveland +110

What you need to know about the Commanders

It was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but the Commanders were not quite the San Francisco 49ers’ equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. Washington took a hard 37-20 loss against the 49ers. One thing working slightly against Washington was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Brian Robinson Jr., who rushed for 58 yards on 22 carries.

Washington is currently sitting in seventh place in the NFC, which would give them the conference’s final Wild Card spot in the playoffs. Desperate for a win, head coach Ron Rivera made the switch back to Carson Wentz as the team’s starting quarterback. In seven games (six starts) in 2022, Wentz has completed 156 of 248 passes for 1,612 yards, 11 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 86.3.

What you need to know about the Browns

Cleveland has gone 2-2 since Deshaun Watson was reinstated from his suspension, but the former Texans quarterback has looked Shaky under center. He’s completing just 57.7% of his passes after completing over 70% of his attempts in his last season in Houston. He’s also thrown just two touchdown passes over these four games, although he did find the endzone once with his legs.

Watson does have the luxury of one of the best backfields in the NFL behind him as Nick Chubb was selected to his fourth straight Pro Bowl and has over 1,500 yards from scrimmage. Kareem Hunt is one of the best No. 2 running backs in the league, while Washington has been gashed on the ground in recent games. The Commanders have allowed 145.5 rushing yards over their last four games, so Cleveland has a clear path to success in this game.

