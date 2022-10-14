Commanders vs. Bears score: Washington snaps four-game skid, Returns to win column after goal-line stand

Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders got back into the win column on Thursday night, as they defeated the Chicago Bears 12-7 in a thrilling ending. The Bears had a chance to score the game-winning touchdown on fourth-and-goal with just seconds remaining, but Darnell Mooney could not haul in a Justin Fields pass at the goal line.

Carson Wentz completed 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. Justin Fields completed 14 of 27 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Rookie running back Brian Robinson recorded his first career start for Washington, and he rushed 17 times for 60 yards and the game-winning score.

This was a tale of two halves in some ways. With how Washington and Chicago played out the first two quarters, it looked like we might not see a touchdown for the second consecutive Thursday night game. The only points scored in the first half came via a Commanders field goal — the product of a nine-play, 57-yard drive which included 32 penalty yards. However, things finally somewhat opened up in the second half.

Early in the third quarter, Fields hit Dante Pettis on a deep, 40-yard pass for the first touchdown of the game. Wentz then went to work with a sense of urgency, going 65 yards on 13 plays. However, Scott Turner’s offense stalled in the red zone, and the Commanders had to settle for their second field goal of the game. Washington’s offense wasn’t getting much done, so the special teams had to step up in a Pivotal juncture.

On Washington’s next possession, Wentz and Co. went three-and-out. Punter Tress Way booted the ball deep, and Bears Rookie returner Velus Jones muffed the punt just yards from his own end zone. It was recovered by Washington, and Robinson punched in his first career score two plays later to take a 12-7 lead.

Down five points with just 1:49 remaining in the fourth quarter, Fields and the Bears offense took over. After a 13-yard rush by David Montgomery, Fields scrambled for 39 yards to get to the Washington 5-yard line. Chicago had four plays to try to Punch it in, but was unable to.

Check back soon, as this article will be turned into a takeaways piece which dives more deeply into what went down in Chicago on Thursday night.