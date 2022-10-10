Commanders Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. makes NFL debut six weeks after being shot

Brian Robinson Jr., the Washington Commanders rookie running back who was shot twice during an attempted robbery on August 28th, made his NFL debut on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at FedEx Field.

Robinson was shot twice in the leg during the incident at the end of August, and was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center to undergo surgery for his wounds. Robinson was discharged from the hospital the next day, and the team placed him on the non-football injury reserve list.

Eligible to come off that list after Week 4, Robinson returned to practice this week, and was placed on the active roster on Saturday prior to Washington’s game against the Titans. Commanders head Coach Ron Rivera spoke at length to the media this week regarding his rookie running back, and the plans for his return to the field:

Being back out here on the field today, you could see the Joy in which he was running around. I mean, they really wanted to do more. We had to slow him down a little bit because what the Doctors had prescribed and Trainers was go out, do a workout, do a couple of series on the side with the strength conditioning staff and Trainers and then when he finished up, they would allow him to come over and work a little bit. They finished up and in great shape. So, he came over, they allowed us to put him in a couple of smattering plays on each period. He took those plays, looked pretty good at it and as I said, because he did so much work, we’ll see how he is tomorrow. But I think right now I think he’s in a good place and for us as a football team, it’s good to see him back out there.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Robinson looked ready to make his NFL debut:

According to Rivera and Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner, the plan is for Robinson to see about 20 snaps in his return to the field.

Robinson was introduced last during player introductions, to a warm reception from FedEx Field:

Robinson was not on the field for Washington’s first Offensive possession, a three-and-out. But the Rookie joined the offense for the Commanders’ second drive of the game. They immediately took a handoff around the left edge for what looked like a nine-yard gain — complete with a stiff-arm in the backfield — but the play was nullified due to a holding penalty:

Robinson got the handoff on a draw play on second down, managing a three-yard gain.

The rookie finished the game with 22 rushing yards on 9 carries, as Washington lost to the Titans by a final score of 21-17.

He was Washington’s leading rusher on the afternoon.