Commanders player Jeremy Reaves breaks down in tears after first Pro Bowl selection

Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves was speechless when he found out he’d represent the team at the NFL Pro Bowl.

The NFL announced their pro Bowl selections Wednesday night, as the league’s top players were voted by fans, players and coaches.

Reaves, who went undrafted in 2018, was one of four Commanders players to earn a spot in the annual game, which will take place in February at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

In an emotional clip, head coach Ron Rivera surprised wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, and punter Tress Way before calling Reaves into the locker room.

“Listen, congratulations, You’re the Pro Bowl special teams guy,” Rivera said, shaking Reaves’ hand. “You’re the starter.”

Reaves was moved to tears as Rivera embraced the breakout player.

“You earned it young man,” Rivera added. “Everything you’ve done, and I know, your mom would be proud.”

“Oh my gosh, he got it!,” Way said when Rivera secretly revealed the news.

Way pleaded with the Commanders Coach to be a part of the emotional reveal, offering to hide until the big moment.

The former South Alabama football star had been cut four times in his NFL career before he earned a spot on the Commanders’ 53-man roster this season.

Reaves was moved to tears when Rivera informed him that he would be selected as a starter for the Pro Bowl. Washington Commanders

At the time of his Pro Bowl selection, Reaves racked up 17 tackles and appeared in each of the Commanders’ 14 games.

Reaves shouted out his fans, teammates, and his late mother and “biggest fan” who died on Thanksgiving Day in 2021 after the selection.

“Momma you’ve been working!” Reaves tweeted. “Thank you to the fans, my teammates, family, and the city of Pensacola! Delayed not denied!!!”