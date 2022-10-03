Commanders expected to activate Rookie RB Brian Robinson this week

The Washington Commanders are expected to activate running back Brian Robinson off the team’s reserve/non-football injury list early this week, sources say, paving the way for the rookie to return sooner rather than later.

While overall positive news, it doesn’t necessarily mean Robinson will play in Week 5 against the Titans. There is also a chance Robinson practices this week but doesn’t play, using it as a ramp-up period. He’ll be evaluated at the end of the week to see his status.

Meanwhile, star pass rusher Chase Young, who is currently on the reserve/physically unable to perform list while recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the 2021 season, is targeting a midseason return, sources say.

Robinson, the highly touted rookie who seemed in line to be the team’s starting RB to open the season, is recovering from two gunshot wounds he suffered in late August. The Washington, DC, Police Department said Robinson was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking.

Robinson was also fortunate as the two bullets went through his knee and missed all the major parts (ligaments, tendons, bone) and did not create massive damage. A source says Robinson’s wounds have healed.

A third-round pick out of Alabama, Robinson did a simulated series this week with the strength and conditioning staff, mimicking what it will be like in an NFL game. They came out of it with positive reviews, sources said.

With Robinson recovering, Washington’s starting RB this season has been Antonio Gibson, who’s averaging just 3.1 yards per rush attempt.