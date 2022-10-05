Commanders designate RB Brian Robinson to return to practice a month after shooting

Robinson suffered two gunshot wounds to his right leg as the victim of an attempted robbery or carjacking in late August. The bullets went through his knee, but did not create massive damage and missed his ligaments, tendons and bones. The wounds have since healed, Rapoport added.

Washington kept Robinson in its initial 53-man roster and moved him to the non-football injury list, signaling he could potentially return earlier than expected.

Robinson spoke with reporters following Wednesday’s practice and shed light on his recovery back to the field.

“Once the Doctors told me I’d be able to play ball again, my mind went to whatever I could do to get back on the field again,” Robinson said, per The Washington Post.

Robinson described his first day back at practice as “beautiful.”

“I’m the king of adversity,” they said, per The Post. “I’ve been dealt with so much adversity in my life.”

The third-round rookie out of Alabama has been around the team in recent weeks and did a simulated series last week with Washington’s strength and conditioning staff, earning positive reviews, per Rapoport.

Washington Coach Ron Rivera sounded confident earlier this week that Robinson could make his NFL debut this week against the Tennessee Titans.

When asked about his availability for Week 5, Robinson said he’s taking it day by day.

“It’s just one day at a time,” they said, per The Post. “I couldn’t even tell you right now.”