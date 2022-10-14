Commanders def. Bears 12-7: Washington seals game with goal-line stand, Ron Rivera refutes ESPN report

Ron Rivera did not look like a victorious head coach when he took the podium after a 12-7 win in Chicago, his first win as a head coach at Soldier Field. They said he was given the game ball, and that he was happy with the way QB Carson Wentz played in the physical game, but he was angry about sloppy substitutions on defense, and then he got angrier when the questions turned to Dan Snyder.

I asked Rivera about Al Michaels’ comments during the TNF broadcast. Michaels was surprisingly direct when he brought up Snyder. “What the league would love is for Snyder to sell the team,” he said. “Not have it go to a vote, but sell the team. He’s just become a major problem around the league, obviously.” So I asked Rivera if he heard the news surrounding Snyder today (h/t to ESPN’s Incredible reporting today), and how he handles that. He said that it’s not important to him at all, and he’s trying to keep the focus on the guys in the locker room.

Then Matt Paras of the Washington Times followed up with a question about how Rivera seemed more fired up than usual, and he’s had to address Snyder news before in his time in Washington. Why was he more angry this time? That’s when he launched into his rant that featured real, live cuss words.

It was like Rivera finally broke on the topic of Snyder the owner. He was so mad about the report that Snyder is the one who wanted Carson Wentz, and angry about having to constantly fend off the distraction that is having Snyder as an owner. Just from his body language and how fast he was talking I could tell this was a walk-off answer, and sure enough, he was fuming so hard he banged into the railing of the stairs as he left the podium. I almost forgot that the Commanders did in fact win this game.