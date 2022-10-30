Commanders Accuse Colts Team Owner Jim Irsay of ‘Violating NFL Constitution’ Regarding Continued Comments on Dan Snyder

With their two teams facing off on Sunday, the ongoing off-the-field feud between the Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsay and Washington Commanders Dan Snyder has only continued:

“It’s not just what was handed down, the $10 million fine and this so-called suspension that I still don’t really understand,” Irsay said earlier this weekend via The Washington Post, “because I told Roger and spoke about it at our meeting, that: ‘Look, I’ve been in the league 52 years. I wasn’t even asked about this, not consulted one time.’”

Which clearly triggered the Commanders franchise in issuing a recent follow up public statement, accusing Irsay of violating the Constitution of the NFL—following his pointed public comments regarding Synder’s potential league removal earlier this month:

“It’s unfortunate that Mr. Irsay continues to behave in a way that clearly is in violation of the Constitution of the NFL,” a Commanders spokesperson said in a statement Saturday again via The Washington Post. “We look forward to playing his team on Sunday.”

Washington Commanders have Accused Colts owner Jim Irsay of “conduct detrimental” to the league. Their view is that any public criticism of Dan Snyder is “prohibited conduct” under Article IX of the NFL Constitution. Per Section 9.1, “prohibited conduct” = “conduct detrimental.” pic.twitter.com/9kSvMPPtZb — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) October 30, 2022

The Lucas Oil Stadium roof may be closed, but that won’t stop the fall frosty glares that may be exchanged between the two ownership boxes this Sunday.

As a reprimand for Snyder’s past reported misbehavior and misconduct, it appears that Irsay believes the $10 million fine issued earlier by the league in July of 2021 was a mere slap on the wrist for the Commanders’ controversial Billionaire owner—and that his peers, the NFL’s fellow owners, weren’t properly consulted in the league’s punishment process.

Facing a number of allegations regarding sexual harassment, misconduct, and other misbehavior in the in the midst of government investigationsSnyder’s running of the Commanders franchise—both in the past and present, continues to be a stain on the shield.

Irsay appears right that Snyder’s removal as a league owner has ‘merit’ and should be given serious consideration by the league’s ownership collectively.

However, whether the NFL finally removes Snyder as a league owner is a different story entirely—and at the moment, nothing appears rather imminent regarding any actual steps.