Commanders accuse Colts owner Jim Irsay of continuing violations of the NFL Constitution

Getty Images

Colts owner Jim Irsay keeps talking about Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. On Saturday, Snyder’s team issued its strongest remarks yet in response to the latest comments from Irsay.

“It’s unfortunate that Mr. Irsay continues to behave in a way that clearly is in violation of the Constitution of the NFL,” a Commanders spokesperson told the The Washington Post in a statement issued on Saturday. “We look forward to playing his team on Sunday.”

There’s actually some merit to the notion that Irsay could be violating the league’s Constitution & Bylaws. Article IX, Section 9.1(C)(4) prohibits any owner from “publicly criticizing[ing] any member club or its management, personnel, employees, or coaches and/or any football official employed by the League. All complaints or Criticism in respect to the foregoing shall be made to the Commissioner only and shall not be publicized directly or indirectly.”

In the past 11 days, Irsay has repeatedly raised publicly the question of whether the owners should consider removing Snyder, and Irsay has repeatedly complained publicly about the toxic workplace that was maintained under Snyder’s management of the team.

And, yes, the Colts host the Commanders on Sunday. Don’t expect the Commanders to be posting any photos of the owners of the two teams hobnobbing on the field before kickoff.