CoMMA celebrates the Performing arts in Morganton

Plato once said: “I would teach children music, Physics and philosophy, but most importantly music, for the patterns in music and all the arts are the keys to learning.”

Music, dance, drama, Comedy — the performing arts benefit the growth and development of creative young minds and contribute untold cultural value to the greater community. Once again, patrons of all ages are hungry for opportunities to experience meaningful social connections.

Since its launch in 1986 on the former site of Grace Hospital, Morganton’s Landmark CoMMA Performing Arts Center has introduced a diverse selection of theatrical performances and entertainment to Burke County audiences.

“For a town with a population of 17,000, and for the quality of what we’re able to offer here, it’s a big deal to have this incredible asset as part of our community,” says CoMMA director Sharon Jablonski.

Throughout its 36-year history, CoMMA’s expansive proscenium stage has hosted everything from nationally touring Broadway musicals, big-name concerts and ice shows to ballet, regional pageants and local business showcases. The Masters of Soul Motown tribute kicked off the 2022-2023 season on Sept. 22, which concludes in May of next year with a run of “Chicago.”

“There are 17 events in the current season package, with additional community activities and rentals bringing the grand total up to 40,” says events manager Amber Austin. “We expected ‘Chicago’ or ‘Stomp’ to immediately be the most well-received shows, but one of our biggest sellers so far is Proving to be ‘Lonestar’ coming up on Oct. 27.”

“The World Ballet Series: Nutcracker is on sale now, and that’s going to be amazing,” Jablonski says. “We really strive to mix up our offerings every year.”

The nicely maintained 1,046-seat theater draws attendees not just from western North Carolina, but also from eastern Tennessee and as far away as Virginia, South Carolina and Ohio.

In addition to its varied events lineup, CoMMA also houses the Etta Baker exhibit featuring a permanent sculpture that honors the Legacy of the late Hometown Piedmont Blues-style guitarist. A master plan study is in the works to focus on and guide future improvements to the facility.

“We’ve collaborated with a variety of different groups, and we are really excited to receive the first round of ideas,” Jablonski says. “More than 500 people took part in our survey, which is unheard of — we figured we’d be lucky to get 100! It just shows how important the performing arts are to this community.”

For this year’s performances, ticket prices vary by event, with season tickets and a $150 four-show Girl’s Night Out package option that includes “The Second City: She the People,” “Who Hijacked My Fairy Tale?” starring Kelly Swanson, Hiplet Ballerinas and “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan.” Austin urges customers to take a look at the calendar and show their support for CoMMA by picking a show that they may be unfamiliar with to attend.

“It never hurts to take a chance on the arts and open yourself up to a new experience,” she says. “You’ll broaden your cultural horizons, and you might just be surprised to find something you love.”

For a complete schedule of upcoming CoMMA events, online ticket sales and other information, call 828.433.7469 or 800.939.7469, or visit commaonline.org.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects Advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact [email protected].