Comma Bookstore & Social Hub to celebrate two-year anniversary with live music, food, drinks

FLINT, MI — Comma Bookstore & Social Hub opened two years ago today with a goal to promote art, culture and BIPOC literature. In doing that, they also made a home for so many creatives in the Flint area.

An event tonight, one the day of reaching two years in business, will honor all those supporters who have helped them get to this point, Owner Egypt Otis told MLive-The Flint Journal.

From 6 pm to 10 pm on Friday, Sept. 9, Comma Bookstore & Social Hub will host a “Commaversary” Celebration with live music and entertainment, food and drinks.

“It’s a community-run bookstore. So its a celebration for all of the support and all of the efforts that the community and the artists and makers have done to sustain it,” Otis said.

Even going back to the first opening of the store, Comma Bookstore & Social Hub was a community effort. Otis did a book drive to gain an inventory. She is constantly surprised at how comfortable people feel in the space.

“People sincerely love it and feel like its a second home to them. They feel represented. And they utilize it. … They see value in it,” Otis said. “I feel like I’m living in my purpose and doing what I’m supposed to be doing based on the reactions from the community.”

Read more on MLive:

Flint River Watershed Coalition to seek new long-term executive director

Here’s how to apply to the open Davison Board of Education seat

Greta Van Fleet shows in Flint, Ypsilanti rescheduled

See the ‘beautiful’ new college-style library at Grand Blanc High School

New Flint Bookstore will strive to be a hub for Black authors