Comical Blunder From Former Spurs Keeper Pierluigi Gollini Gifts Opposition a Goal in the Conference League ▷ SportsBrief.com

A howler from former Tottenham goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini allowed an Istanbul Basaksehir player to score his team’s second goal

The Fiorentina keeper decided to do kick-ups while trying to clear a long back pass, but it ended horribly

The 27-year-old was also responsible for Fiorentina’s first and second goals, a performance which saw them lose 3-0

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini had a night to forget after he produced a horror show that saw his side Fiorentina beaten 3-0 by Istanbul Basaksehir in the Europa Conference League.

The Italian could’ve done better on all three goals, but his night just got worse as the game progressed.

Pierluigi Gollini tries to clear the ball during Fiorentina’s Conference League match against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Comical error from Gollini

A series of horrible blunders between the posts from former Spurs keeper Gollini handed Istanbul Basaksehir an easy 3-0 win in the Europa Conference League in Istanbul, according to The Sun report.

The most hilarious one is when he came to clear a long back pass from defender Lorenzo Venuti, but instead, he decided to kick-up with his team 1-0 down as the opposing team’s player was approaching.

They tried to clear the ball, but it was too late. Basaksehir’s Serdar Gurler took the ball from him before firing into an empty net to give the Turkish team a 2-0 lead.

For the first goal, he gave away an avoidable corner due to bad footwork. The subsequent corner saw him concede at the near post. For the third goal, Gollini let a shot from Bertrand Traore squirm under him to cap off a truly horrible performance from the 27-year-old.

On social media, fans mocked Gollini, saying he thought he was Ronaldinho and Thierry Henry in a Nike advert called ‘Joga Bonito’. In the 200s, top players like Ronaldinho and Henry would frequently show off their skills many times during a football match.

