Comets start 0-2 in Hoopla

December 27—MONTICELLO — The Oakwood boys basketball team had a tough start at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla on Monday.

The Comets lost to the home Sages 59-53 and lost to Clinton 57-49 to go 0-2 for the tournament and 9-5 overall.

Against the Sages, Dalton Hobick had 19 points with five assists and three steals for Oakwood, while Brody Taflinger had nine points, Josh Ruch had eight points, Tanner Pichon had six, Alec Harrison had five points and eight rebounds and Jackson Dudley had four points and seven rebounds.

Pichon had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds against Clinton, while Ruch, Taflinger and Hobick each had eight points, Harrison had five and Dudley added four.

The Comets will end pool play Tuesday against Colfax Ridgeview at 2 pm and will end the tournament on Wednesday.

At Monticello

Monticello 59, Oakwood 53

Oakwood (53) — Josh Ruch 3 0-0 8, Alec Harrison 2 0-0 5, Tanner Pichon 2 2-2 6, Brody Taflinger 4 1-1 9, Dalton Hobick 7 2-2 19, Cort Vermillion 1 0- 0 2, Jackson Dudley 2 0-1 4. Totals: 21 5-6 53.

Monticello (59) — Drew Sheppard 4 0-0 8, Will Ross 0 0-0 0, Trey Welter 4 5-6 15, Raiden Colbert 2 0-1 5, Tyler Blythe 4 5-6 15, Mick Wright 1 0- 0 2, Carter Foran 0 0-0 0, Tylor Bundy 4 0-0 9, Eli Craft 0 0-0 0, Matt Swartz 1 0-0 3, Jack Weidner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 12-18 72 .

Oakwood;15;13;11;14;—;53

Monticello;15;16;15;13;— ;59

3-point field goals — Oakwood 6 (Hobick 3, Ruch 2, Harrison); Monticello 7 (Welter 2, Blythe 2, Colbert, Bundy, Swartz). Total fouls — Oakwood 15, Monticello 12. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.

At Monticello

Clinton 57, Oakwood 49

Oakwood (49) — Joshua Ruch 4 0-2 8, Brody Taflinger 3 2-2 8, Cort Vermillion 0 0-0 0, Dalton Hobick 3 0-0 8, Jackson Dudley 2 0-0 4, Tanner Pichon 8 0- 0 16, Alec Harrison 2 1-2 5. Totals: 22 3-6 49.

Clinton (57) — Westbrook 0 0-0 0, Yamia 0 3-4 3, D. Graves 4 1-2 9, M. Walker 5 2-2 16, K. Walker 4 0-1 9, Wilson 0 0- 0 0, K. Graves 0 0-0 0, Cluver 8 2-2 ​​20. Totals: 21 8-11 57.

Story continues

Oakwood;9;18;10;12;—;49

Clinton;18;8;11;20;— ;57

3-point field goals — Oakwood 2 (Hobick 2); Clinton 7 (M. Walker 4, Cluver 2, K. Walker). Total fouls — Oakwood 10, Clinton 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.