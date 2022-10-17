Comets put regular season in Rearview mirror, sets sights on regional Championship defense – Morning Journal

The postseason is here. As a reigning Division I regional champion, Amherst is excited to be defending its crown and hopes to return to the final four.

“We feel really good (heading into the postseason). We have a lot of things to be excited about this season. Our regular season didn’t end the way that we wanted it to. I told them that we are moving on and we have to play for bigger things,” said Amherst Coach Felica Sanchez.

Following the Comets’ historic final-four run in 2021, they finished second in the Southwestern Conference behind Olmsted Falls with an 11-3 conference record, 18-4 overall.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button