Comeaux volleyball off to impressive start, playing at high level with district set to begin | High Schools

A year ago, the Comeaux High School volleyball team fell just short of its goal of reaching the state tournament after losing in the second round of the Division I playoffs.

And while the Spartans hope to accomplish that feat this season, they will have to do it in a new division (II) and district (3) that includes perennial powers St. Thomas More and Teurlings Catholic.

“Our goal is to get to the state tournament this year,” Coach Jill Rowell said. “We’re not overlooking anybody. We know that we are in a tough district and that it is going to be an Uphill battle, but it is something I feel we can do.”

Comeaux (14-3) has looked the part. The Spartans are fresh off a three-set sweep of Highland Baptist on Tuesday.

“The girls have certainly put in the work in both practice and games to get the record that we have,” Rowell said. “The girls have a great work ethic and we have had great leadership from our seniors.”

Among those Seniors are setter Layla Dyer, outside hitter Claire Boudreaux, middle Blocker Angelle Thibeaux and libero Grace Champeaux.

“The girls have been working really hard,” Rowell said. “Our Seniors have been in the program for a long time and the great thing about them is that they are self-driven.”

Comeaux has won seven of his past eight matches and 10 of his past 12. That run has come despite making a change from a 6-2 to a 5-1 after setter Abbey Ott went down with an injury.

“It’s very hard to make that kind of switch in-season,” Rowell said. “It requires so many other people to have to step up and fill roles. Layla was one of our outside (hitters), so when she became the main setter we needed other people to step up on the outside.”

Kennedy Hawsey is one of those Spartans who have stepped forward, Rowell said.

“Kennedy didn’t get a whole lot of playing time in the past,” she said. “But she has done a great job for us. Now she is starting at all six positions.”

With the way the Spartans are playing and Ott expected to return from injury in the next two weeks, Rowell said she’s excited about the possibilities.

“We’re going to continue to take things one game at a time,” she said. “We have been consistent with our play throughout the year. If we can remain consistent with our play and everyone continues to play their role, I believe we can accomplish our goals.”