Comeaux Returns to state volleyball tournament with win over Beau Chene | High Schools

Before this season, the last time the Comeaux High School volleyball team reached the LHSAA state tournament was in 2015 when two of Coach Jill Rowell’s assistants were underclassmen at the school.

The seven-year wait is over after the No. 8 Spartans eliminated No. 9 Beau Chene 27-25, 18-25, 25-12, 25-11 in a regional playoff game Saturday morning at Comeaux.

“It feels so amazing,” Rowell said. “Like nothing I’ve felt in so long. I’m so happy for these players and our coaches.”

Rowell made a successful tactical move after the visiting Gators (28-14) won the second set. She switched from a 6-2 offense to a 5-1, and setter Layla Dyer took over from there.

“We had Layla setting all the way around,” Rowell said. “We changed it up because Layla is so dynamic in the front row. We wanted her to be able to hit the ball over if needed on second contact and catch them off guard.”

Dyer, one of nine Comeaux seniors, finished with 33 assists, 13 digs and 10 kills.

Rowell also urged her team to be more aggressive after a tentative start.

“We were a little jittery to start the game,” she said. “We started out slowly, tipping the ball and trying to find openings that weren’t there. We told them to start swinging, and that really helped us.”

Angelle Thibeaux (16 kills), Abbey Ott (16 kills), Claire Boudreaux (10 kills) and Dyer did the bulk of the swinging for Comeaux (24-5), which will face No. 1 St. Thomas More (38-1) in the quarterfinals at the Cajundome on Thursday.

“Claire and Abbey got some key momentum for us attacking the ball,” Rowell said. “Angelle did an outstanding job. We needed her to step up with her htting, and she did. We needed her to block, and she did that too.”

Ott added 10 assists and 14 digs. Boudreaux had 16 digs, and libero Grace Champeaux led the way with 18 digs.

“It feels amazing to see the progression of this team through the years,” Champeaux said. “From not making the Playoffs my freshman year to making the state tournament.”

Beau Chene, which led 18-14 in the first set until the Spartans rallied, won the second set behind Madison Flugence and Chloe Bonvillain. Four of the Gators’ first five points came on kills by Flugence. Bonvillain, who displayed impressive velocity as an outside hitter, had seven kills in the second set.

“We played hard and just made some mistakes that cost us,” Gators Coach Thad Dickey said. “Comeaux took advantage of every single mistake we made.”

The Spartans have won nine of their past 11 matches with their only losses coming to district rivals St. Thomas More and No. 2 Teurlings Catholic.

“We have nothing to lose and everything to gain,” Rowell said of the quarterfinals matchup against the Cougars. “It’s a David vs. Goliath story.”

“Blood, sweat and tears,” Champeaux said when asked what will be needed on Thursday against the reigning state champions. “If we can play like we did today — show up and show out — I think we can do a really good job.”