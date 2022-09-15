Comeau’s hat trick vs. Cohasset helps NDA soccer improve to 3-0

HINGHAM — The Notre Dame Academy soccer team made it to the Round of 16 in last year’s Division 2 girls state tournament.

Early results suggest that the Cougars might be even more of a title threat this season.

“Yeah, absolutely,” NDA Coach Kelly Turner said after watching her team dismantle a very good Cohasset squad, 7-1, at home on Wednesday. “We should be (targeting a Deeper playoff run). I would hope so. That’s my goal.”

NDA was 14-2-2 last year but only got a No. 16 seed in the power rankings and was eliminated by top-seeded Plymouth North, an eventual semifinalist.

Despite graduation losses including forward Olivia Mucci, back Julia Bertarelli and goalkeeper Ava Foley, the Cougars have come charging out of the starting blocks, beating Duxbury (4-3) and Ursuline Academy (6-0) before racing out to a 5-0 first-half lead against a Cohasset team that was a Div. 4 state finalist in 2021.

Notre Dame Academy's Sydney Comeau, left, fends off Cohasset's Riley Nussbaum, right, as she races downfield during girls high school soccer at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham, Wednesday, Sept. 14. 2022.

“Everything’s kind of clicking right now,” said forward Sydney Comeau, who had a first-half hat trick. “I feel like our whole team, from the get-go, we’ve been really together as a team (so far) and it’s working really well.”

“We definitely came into this season with a lot of energy and enthusiasm,” agreed midfielder Lindsay Wilson, who chipped in a goal and two assists. “Really every practice we’ve been pushing each other and looking to keep getting better and better. Coming off last season we know that we have Talent on our team; we want to try to make it as far as we can (in the Playoffs ).”

