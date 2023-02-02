Come on, Emilio, Mexican soccer needs real change

Let’s all be clear: the proposals that Mikel Arriola shared yesterday to improve Liga MX must still be ratified at the Owners’ Assemblyin May.

I don’t doubt that they are well tied up, but fortunately there is time to reconsider the “long tournament”, which will not bring anything positive, beyond, perhaps a new sponsor.

As things stand, we already have two Champions per year and now we can imagine three?

Regarding the issues of the Mexican National Team, these are overseen directly by Yon de Luisa with the National Teams Committee and they are already underway.

Full screen Yon de Luisa (l) with Mikel Arriola (r) Felipe Gutiérrez EFE

As I have already previously stated via AStv, I saw it somewhat complicated that, as De Luisa announced, El Tri would open up to all the media (with or without rights) as an effort to be closer to the fans.

And with today’s message, there is something that unnerves me: in Chapultepec they know very well who is in charge of our favorite sport in Mexico…

Both sides, Mikel (League) and Yon (National team) cannot take steps without the consent of Televisa chief Emilio Azcárraga and that is precisely why the strong message this morning in @nmas caught my attention:

“The restructuring that the FMF presented will be insufficient to generate real results if immediate decisions are not taken”.

I wish Emilio wouldn’t worry so much about sending messages from his television network and would publicly accept his level of responsibility.

I’ve only seen him a couple of times, but I’m completely convinced that he loves the National Team, Club America and Mexican soccer in general, beyond the money they generate for him.

Full screen Saudi Arabia’s Sultan Al Ghannam in action with Mexico’s Hirving Lozano AMR ABDALLAH DALSH Reuters

That is why I would love for Unity to prevail and all together to walk on the same plan, aggressive, ambitious, modern and that will lead us to the growth we dream of.

Is it so difficult or is it that Hugo Sánchez was always right and we all have a “crab mentality”?

I’d like to think that’s not the case.