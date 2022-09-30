Come get your Kentucky basketball practice highlights!

The wait is over: Kentucky basketball season is here.

A four-game exhibition tour in the Bahamas served its purpose as an appetizer leading up to the 2022-23 season, but now, the real fun is here. Back on campus for the fall semester, practice tipped off for the Wildcats on Tuesday, the start of a two-week build-up to Big Blue Madness on Oct. 14.

No more general workouts and loose pick-up games to get through the offseason. The time for coach-led instruction and game training begins now.

How did the Wildcats look on day one? You can see for yourself, as the Kentucky video team released a short highlight clip of the action.

Spoiler alert: John Calipari is impressed.

“The competitive spirit of this team is going to dictate if the other team can even stay in the game,” the UK head Coach said. “This is where it starts.”

It was also the debut of the team’s new practice uniforms, which feature Kentucky across the chest above a small circled number with a prominent number on the back. A simple look for the Wildcats in 2022-23 and beyond.

Clearly a big day for the Wildcats as they inch closer to game action this fall.

UK Athletics

Big Blue Madness campout takes place this weekend, followed by BBM 2022 on Oct. 14, the Blue-White Game on Oct. 22, exhibition games the next two weeks, then the regular season opener vs. Howard on Nov. 7.

It’s about that time, BBN.