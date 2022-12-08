Come and join Dronninglund Cup 2023







Dronninglund Cup is Denmark’s largest, international handball tournament for youth teams, taking place in the period 09 July to 14 July 2023.

Thousands of young handball players from all over the world here have the chance of meeting each other in an exciting tournament with lots of Sporting challenges as well as several leisure activities.

The Cup is a perfect place to meet foreign teams from around the world – and to prepare the new season.

To us, Proximity and closeness are essential: Accommodation, provision of meals, the playing areas, Sporting goods store, discotheque, the managers’ meeting event, stalls, beach handball and volley, tennis, miniature golf and golf – all are situated within a range of about one kilometer. In addition, we also have an indoor swimming pool, beach and forest just a few kilometers away – transportation free of charge!

Categories Dronninglund Cup:

Boys/Girls 23 | Age group 2000-2003 |

Boys/Girls 19 | Age group 2004 and 2005 |

Boys/Girls 17 | Age group 2006 and 2007 |

Boys/Girls 15 | Age group 2008 and 2009 |

Boys/Girls 13 | Age group 2010 and 2011 |

Boys/Girls 11 | Age group 2012, 2013 and later|

We have 43 years of experience in organizing the Dronninglund Cup. Come and be with us next time 09-14 July 2023!