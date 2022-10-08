Combo Guard Cameron Carr Schedules Official Visit to Virginia Basketball

There will be a special visitor on hand next weekend when the Virginia basketball program holds its annual Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena.

Cameron Carr, a 6’4″ combo guard in the class of 2023 who picked up an offer from the Cavaliers on September 29th, will take an official visit to UVA from October 14th-16th, as reported by 336Edits on Saturday afternoon. Per the report, Carr will also take an official visit to Tennessee the following weekend.

A 6’4″ guard from Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, Carr has begun to receive some significant interest from a few major conference programs this fall. Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers offered a little over a week ago after an in-person visit with Carr and Tennessee jumped in the mix on Wednesday. Carr has also been offered by Northwestern and Kansas State, who have both hosted Carr on official visits in the last few weeks.

At least one recruiting site (The Circuit) has Carr rated as a four-star recruit, but Carr is a three-star prospect on 247Sports, who also rates him as the No. 6 overall player in the state of Missouri and the No. 23 combo guard in the nation.

Carr will be in Charlottesville next weekend, which should mean he will be in attendance for UVA’s Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday at 1:30pm at John Paul Jones Arena.

Watch Carr’s Highlights below:

Virginia is actively recruiting the following three targets in the recruiting class of 2023:

CG Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT)

SG George Washington III (Dayton, OH)

CG Cameron Carr (Branson, MO)

Virginia is looking to supplement its 2023 recruiting class, which includes four-stars Blake Buchanan (Coeur D’Alene, ID) and Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ).

