Combo Guard Cameron Carr Schedules Official Visit to Virginia Basketball

There will be a special visitor on hand next weekend when the Virginia basketball program holds its annual Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena.

Cameron Carr, a 6’4″ combo guard in the class of 2023 who picked up an offer from the Cavaliers on September 29th, will take an official visit to UVA from October 14th-16th, as reported by 336Edits on Saturday afternoon. Per the report, Carr will also take an official visit to Tennessee the following weekend.

