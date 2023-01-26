Combine, free agency, draft & more

February 21-March 7: NFL Clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players.

February 28-March 6: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

March 7: College Pro Days begin. Workouts of a school’s Pro Day-eligible players with players outside of the scheduled Pro Day activities are prohibited. Private dinners, meetings and interviews are permitted.

March 7-April 19: NFL teams can host up to 30 non-local draft-eligible players at their facilities for visits and physical exams, but on-field workouts are prohibited.

March 7-April 26: NFL Clubs can conduct video or telephone interviews with draft-eligible players, with a maximum of three video or telephone interviews per player, no longer than one hour in length.

March 13-15: Beginning at 11 am (CT) on March 13, Clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 player contracts. However, a contract cannot be executed with a new club until 3 pm (CT) March 15.

March 15: Prior to 3 pm (CT), Clubs must exercise options for 2023 on all players who have option clauses in their 2022 contracts.

March 15: Prior to 3 pm (CT), Clubs must submit Qualifying offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation.

March 15: Prior to 3 pm (CT), Clubs must submit a minimum salary tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2022 contracts who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agency credit.

March 15: Top 51 starts. All Clubs must be under the 2023 salary cap prior to 3 pm (CT).

March 15: All 2022 player contracts expire at 3 pm (CT).

March 15: The 2023 league year and free agency period begin at 3 pm (CT).

March 15: The first day of the 2023 league year will end at 10:59:59 pm (CT). Clubs will receive a personnel notice that will include all transactions submitted to the league office during the period between 3 pm and 10:59:59 pm (CT).

March 15: Trading period for 2023 begins at 3 pm (CT) after expiration of all 2022 contracts.

March 26-29: Annual League Meeting, The Biltmore, Phoenix, Arizona.

April 3: Teams with new head coaches can begin offseason workout programs.

April 17: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 19: Deadline for Clubs to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility.

April 21: Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.

April 27-29: 2023 NFL Draft, Kansas City.

May 1: Deadline for NFL teams to exercise Fifth-Year Options for players selected in the first round of the 2020 draft.

May 5-8 or 12-15: Clubs can hold their three-day rookie minicamps from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the draft.

May 15: Rookie Football Development Programs begin.

May 18-21: NFLPA Rookie Premiere (tentative).

May 22-24: Spring League Meeting, TBA.

June 1: Deadline for prior club to send “June 1 tender” to its unsigned RFAs who received a Qualifying offer for a right of first refusal only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA’s “June 15 Tender” provision.

June 15: Deadline for Clubs to withdraw Qualifying offers to RFAs and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting “June 15 Tender” of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player’s prior-year Paragraph 5 Salary (with all other terms of his prior-year contract carried forward unchanged).