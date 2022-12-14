Column: Raising the bar even higher for Evergreen’s excellent arts scene

After almost 30 years as a stand-alone organization, Sculpture Evergreen will become part of Center for the Arts-Evergreen (CAE) at the first of the year. The leaders of both organizations should be commended for working together to advance the mission of creating and maintaining an active and excellent arts community in Evergreen and surrounding communities.

Many organizations often get caught in the trap of being more committed to the organization itself than to the reason the organization was formed. With the energy and collaboration the merger of the organizations can and will provide, the already excellent arts environment in our area are prepared for the bar to be raised and to move on to even higher levels.

Sculpture Evergreen was formed with the goal of bringing outstanding public art to Evergreen. There are now over 40 pieces in its permanent collection in addition to a very successful sculpture walk every year. Throughout Sculpture Evergreen’s existence, it has operated as a fully volunteer run organization. As it has grown, created its outstanding collection and planned future operations, the time had come for professional staff to oversee the programs. Instead of hiring its own professional staff, the Advocates of sculpture in Evergreen decided that with the economies of scale that could be realized by becoming part of CAE, resources could go towards the mission instead of for administrative expenses.

As the work traditionally done by Sculpture Evergreen transitions to CAE, steps have been taken to ensure that sculpture continues to be a priority. A sculpture committee has been established. Additionally, the proposed expansion of the CAE building just north of Bergen Park will have a sculpture garden.

There are many things that make the Evergreen community a special place to live, work and visit. An active and diverse arts community is one of them. Sculpture Evergreen has worked hard to build a portfolio of public art for people who live in and visit the area to enjoy. Its volunteers and supporters have established the infrastructure for the continued expansion of the collection. By taking the altruistic step of passing on the program to a larger organization with more resources, this wonderful community asset can grow and move up to an even higher level.

Good work, Sculpture Evergreen! As you reflect on the work you’ve done since 1994, you can be proud of meeting your initial goals and comfortable that by passing on this important mission to CAE you’re leaving it in very good hands.

Greg Romberg had a long career in state and local government and in government relations. He represented corporate, government and trade association clients before federal, state and local governments. He lives in Evergreen with his wife, Laurie.