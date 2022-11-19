Column: Observations from the 2022 Minnesota state volleyball tourney – Brainerd Dispatch

Walking into the Xcel Energy Center last week for the state volleyball tournament, I knew it could be a special week.

The Pequot Lakes Patriots entered the Class 2A Tournament as the No. 1 seed after being the No. 1 ranked team in the preseason. Pine River-Backus came to the X for the first time in six years in Class 1A. Even my alma mater New Life Academy of Woodbury was there for Class 1A.

For those who have never been to St. Paul to watch state volleyball, two courts are playing at once.

Overall, the atmosphere is electric. Each cheer for a big point sends chills down your spine.

The only issue is when games overlap. Pequot Lakes is serving for game-point in Set One in its quarterfinal match against Barnesville and the crowd has to overhear the starting lineups being announced for the Belle Plaine-Concordia Academy quarterfinal. Ruins the moment a bit.

The Patriots showed why they got the top seed. Pequot soared into the state Finals with sweeps over Barnesville and Concordia Academy. The Patriots ran into a Buzzsaw of Cannon Falls in the state finals, who swept the Patriots and denied them their first state title in volleyball.

In the state finals, Pequot head Coach Chris Ganley said after the game nerves played a factor in her team for probably the first time.

The errors were uncharacteristic for the Patriots as they committed 24 hitting errors, but Cannon Falls played a great match led by Madison Burr who spiked 21 kills with a .514 hitting percentage.

“We definitely could’ve done better, but we are still very happy with how we ended up,” Pequot senior setter Abi Martin said postgame after the loss. “Most teams don’t even get here.”

Pequot Lakes fans cheer on the volleyball team in the Class 2A State Finals Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Xcel Energy Center. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

During the regular season, the Patriots lost to just one Class 2A all season. It was to Nova Classical Academy which is a charter school located in St. Paul. They finished the season in the coaches’ poll as the top-ranked team in Class 2A.

In the Section 4-2A Finals, Nova Classical Academy’s undefeated season was snapped by Concordia Academy in a five-set match which opened the Patriots to get the top seed at state.

The Minnesota State High School League does not hand out a state tournament most valuable player award. If they did, Pequot junior Ella Kratochvil would’ve had a case.

Kratochvil recorded 53 kills and 39 digs over the three state tournament games. For the six games in the postseason, she led the Patriots with 104 kills and 98 digs.

Kratochvil took her game to another level in the postseason which Pequot Lakes needed with its All-State senior Maci Martini feeling under the weather and not 100%.

Another junior hitter for Pequot Lakes, Grace Hoffard, balled out as well for the Patriots. In six playoff games, she recorded a hitting percentage of .496 playing in the middle with 74 kills and 24 digs. At state, Hoffard spiked 10 kills or more in all three games and was named to the All-Tournament Team along with Kratochvil and Martin.

PR-B didn’t enjoy the same success as the Patriots did at state losing both games it played.

The Tigers were led by their All-State player Hannah Barchus who recorded 32 kills and 34 digs in two state games.

PRB’s Hannah Barchus hits the ball in a game vs Mabel-Canton in the Class 1A quarterfinals Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

PR-B got matched with No. 3 seed Mabel-Canton in the quarterfinals and the Cougars swept them. In the consolation bracket, the Tigers played Ely who lost its first game of the season in the state quarterfinals to Mayer Lutheran.

The Tigers were able to win a set off the Timberwolves in the consolation semifinals, but fell 3-1.

As a reporter, it can be hard to do the interviews after a season-ending loss. The Tears flowed for both PR-B and Pequot players after their seasons ended in heartbreaking fashion.

“I’ll never forget the family that I made and the friends that I made and this year went Spectacular even if we did lose at the X,” PRB senior libero Cate Travis said after the loss to Ely.

State tournaments are fun. For most of the Pequot Lakes girls, it was their second time at a state tournament as most of them were on the basketball team which made it to state in March 2022.

Girls’ basketball practice kicked off Monday, Nov. 14. I have a feeling it might not be the last time the Patriot girls are on the big stage this year.

