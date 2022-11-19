Columbus State Women’s Soccer clinches Southeast Regional Championship

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus State defeats Flagler College in penalty kicks 4-2 on Friday afternoon at The Walden Soccer Complex. The Cougars clinch their 7th NCAA Regional Title in program history.

A better script couldn’t have been written as a Showdown between conference rivals Columbus State and Flagler seemed imminent all season long. CSU tied Flagler in the regular season and also lost the PBC Championship to The Saints. Third times the charm for The Cougars as they got one last chance at FU in this third round matchup. CSU dominated the first half as they put up 18 shots on The Saints without scoring a goal. Flagler goalie, Madison North, was an Absolute wall inside the goal as she totaled 17 saves for the game. Columbus State had a hard time scoring on the 5’11 goalkeeper until the 67th minute when The Cougar fast break had Emma Beddow streaking down the left sideline. The Stellar sophomore had a beautiful cross to the middle where Rachael Sweigard was patrolling as she fired a seed at the back of the net to put The Cougars on the board. Back and fourth they went from there on as both teams left everything on the field.

Neither team giving an inch, both teams went scoreless through the rest of the second half which sent the game into overtime. Columbus State kept firing away at Flagler but the gritty FU defense would not budge during both overtime periods.

It was only fitting for these two women’s soccer powerhouses to force penalty kicks. Madison North was sent to the goal for Flagler and Sara Halilhodzic for The Cougars. Emma Beddow took the first penalty kick for CSU. As automatic as it gets, she puts Columbus State on the board first. Player of the Year, Andrea Fernandez took the first shot for Flagler and snuck it by The Cougar goalie to tie up the score. Junior, Anna Grady converted her kick to put CSU back ahead 2-1. Pressure back is The Saints. An amazing save diving to her right, Halilhodzic rejects the second shot from The Saints. CSU missed their next penalty kick keeping it at 2-1. The next PK from Flagler doinked off the right pole and went out for their second miss of PK’s. Lizz Forshaw then stepped into the box and placed a perfect kick in the top right corner of the net. Sara Halilhodzic then stepped into the goal with the need to make one save to seal it for her team. Sara dove again to her right and tipped the ball over the net, winning the game for The Cougars, and sending them to the Quarterfinals. Cougarville exploded.