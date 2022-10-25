Columbus public art plan seeks to match other large cities

The city of Columbus will create its first-ever “Public Art Master Plan” for the development, improvement and enhancement of public art and cultural arts programs in the community.

Under a $250,000 contract approved Monday evening, the City Council has directed the plan to be created by the nonprofit Greater Columbus Arts Council to “set a vision and develop a clear set of community-informed goals, policies and objectives to provide guidance” on public art and programs.

The money will come out of the city’s Neighborhood and Economic Development Fund.

“Art is an invaluable part of the city’s unique culture, our history, identity and our economy, so it is imperative that we have a comprehensive city developed plan,” said Council Member Nick Bankston, chair of the Economic Development Committee. The plan will guide art investment for up to a decade.

