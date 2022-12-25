Columbus main library branch has art, holiday train, other attractions

The Columbus Metropolitan Library is more than books – something that’s apparent every day but especially at the holidays.

The main library located Downtown is in festive shape with a Christmas tree made of books, a merry diorama of woodland creatures and the Huntington Holiday Train – celebrating its 30th anniversary – all on display in the lobby.

About the Huntington Holiday Train

The train was built in 1992 by Paul Busse, who also designed the Garden Railway at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. The original home of the Holiday Train was the Huntington Bank Downtown.

Since 2009, the train has been shown during the holidays at the library with the exception of the library’s 2015 renovation year and the 2020 year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors at the Columbus Metropolitan Library's open house earlier this month flocked to see the Huntington Holiday Train.

At the library, the train covers more than 600 square feet, has more than 280 feet of train track, 50 pounds of “snow” and multiple trains traveling through the layers of the exhibit.

Busse designed the buildings after real churches, homes and stores in Bavarian towns in Germany and constructed them all of natural materials including bark, leaves, seeds, pinecones and moss. There’s a castle, a cathedral and a waterfall. They created miniature townspeople, vendors and children who gather and watch the trains pass by.

