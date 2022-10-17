Columbus hosts Intra Cup Nepali volleyball tournament

A team of Uber drivers from Queens, New York. A Squad of teenage girls from Minnesota. A crew led by a gas station owner from Texas who once captained the Nepali national volleyball team.

These were among the groups competing at the Intra Cup, a tournament of Nepali and Bhutanese-Nepali Amateur club teams from across the US, held inside a sports complex at Columbus’ Big Run Park this past weekend.

Hosted by local nonprofit Intra-National Welfare and Support Foundation of America, 21 men’s teams vied for an $8,500 title prize. Eight Women’s Clubs competed for a $3,500 top prize.

Players came to Columbus this past weekend for the Intra Cup, a Nationwide volleyball tournament for Nepali and Bhutanese Nepali teams. Along with soccer and cricket, volleyball is one of the most popular sports in Nepal, especially in mountainous regions where flat ground for other sports is scarce.

Hundreds of spectators attended the event on Saturday and Sunday, and nearly 3,000 people watched a live stream broadcast by a professional camera crew on Facebook.

“This is a really good opportunity for Nepali speakers. I’m so happy to come and take part,” said Biju Bhujel, 31, Coach of the Bhutanese Youth Sports Club, a girls team that carpooled from St. Paul, Minnesota.

