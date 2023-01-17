Columbus high school basketball news, notes from MLK weekend

After a weekend of such showcase events as Battle in the 614, Classic in the City, Classic in the Country and Flyin’ to the Hoop, about a month remains in the boys and girls high school basketball regular seasons.

From here on, league play dominates the schedules of most teams, which also find themselves jockeying for positions ahead of the district tournament draws — Jan. 29 for girls and Feb. 5 for boys.

Here are five things we learned this weekend:

1. Key player Returns for Olentangy Orange boys

The Pioneers have been boosted by the return of senior Mikey McCollum as they look to remain in the OCC-Central Division title chase followed by what they hope is a long postseason run.

The 6-foot-4 guard missed nine games after injuring his right hip in the closing seconds of a 55-45 win at Dublin Jerome on Dec. 6. Orange went 8-1 in McCollum’s absence.

