Columbus Crew concedes a last-minute goal in a tie with Portland Timbers

They were less than a minute away from a win.

After Kevin Molino gave the Crew a 1-0 lead against the Portland Timbers in the 37th minute on Sunday, the Crew clung to that lead all the way until stoppage time. But in the 94th minute, almost exactly at the end of the four added minutes, Santiago Moreno’s shot sailed just past the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Eloy Room to tie the game.

Less than a minute later, as boos rang out from the sellout crowd of 20,421 at Lower.com Field, the referee blew the full-time whistle. Several Crew players and Coach Caleb Porter discussed the result with the referee at midfield, but it was too late to change the outcome. Another late goal conceded, and the Crew were forced into a 1-1 tie.

After both Orlando City and FC Cincinnati, the two teams immediately ahead of the Crew in the standings, won their games Saturday, the Crew needed to win against Portland to keep pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race. And after Columbus was unable to close out its past two games in Montreal and in Miami, Porter emphasized the importance of turning in a complete performance against the Timbers.

They almost accomplished both goals. But as has been a theme far too often for Columbus this year, conceding a late goal left them once again searching for answers. The Crew (9-7-15) added another draw to their tally, an MLS-leading 15. Columbus now sits on 42 points and is just two points ahead of eighth-place Atlanta and three points behind Orlando and Cincinnati.

Molino opened the scoring in the 37th minute with an almost effortless finish as he ran unmarked through the left side of the box. The sequence began with Cucho Hernandez switching the ball across the field to Pedro Santos, who found Lucas Zelarayan just inside the 18-yard box.

Zelarayan quickly tapped a short pass to Kevin Molino, confusing Portland’s defense. All Molino had to do was beat goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic, and he didn’t hesitate to do so. Molino’s in-stride Strike sailed past Ivacic into the far corner of the net. It was Molino’s first MLS goal in over a year, and the Celebration from the Trinidadian Winger and his teammates drove home the meaning of the goal, both for Molino and the Crew.

The Timbers (11-9-12) put heavy pressure on Columbus in the second half as they sought an equalizer, but Room kept them off the scoresheet until the final minute. Portland was credited with only three shots on target, but it was the final shot that proved too much for the Crew to stop.

For the third time in three games, the Crew couldn’t prevent a goal in the final 15 minutes, and the goal came in stoppage time for the second time in three games. Once again, Columbus failed to close out a game, and with only three games left in the regular season, this trend may be the reason they miss the Playoffs for the second year in a row.

