Columbus Crew concedes a last-minute goal in a tie with Portland Timbers

They were less than a minute away from a win.

After Kevin Molino gave the Crew a 1-0 lead against the Portland Timbers in the 37th minute on Sunday, the Crew clung to that lead all the way until stoppage time. But in the 94th minute, almost exactly at the end of the four added minutes, Santiago Moreno’s shot sailed just past the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Eloy Room to tie the game.

Less than a minute later, as boos rang out from the sellout crowd of 20,421 at Lower.com Field, the referee blew the full-time whistle. Several Crew players and Coach Caleb Porter discussed the result with the referee at midfield, but it was too late to change the outcome. Another late goal conceded, and the Crew were forced into a 1-1 tie.

