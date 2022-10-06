Columbus Crew concede late goal, tie Charlotte FC

Although there were just 74 minutes to play between the Columbus Crew and Charlotte FC on Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium as the two sides finished a suspended game from July, the resumption contained enough action to fill a full 90 minutes.

Charlotte needed to win to stay alive in the playoff race, while the Crew looked to win two games in a row for the first time all season after beating the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Although Columbus (10-7-16) led 2-0 Midway through the second half, Charlotte’s Desperation to avoid elimination lifted them to a second-half comeback, Equalizing the game to end it in a 2-2 tie. The result still eliminated Charlotte, but it left the Crew likely needing to win Sunday in Orlando to make the playoffs.

Zelarayan’s opening goal in the 36th minute caught everyone in the stadium, including Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, off guard. The sequence began with Charlotte midfielder Ben Bender attempting to surprise Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room with a shot from midfield, but Room read the ball in the air and grabbed it without incident. Less than 30 seconds later, Zelarayan was fouled just inside the Crew’s attacking half, leading to a free kick.

Perhaps inspired by Bender’s attempt, Zelarayan opted to shoot the ball directly at the goal. Zelarayan is known for his ability to score from outside the 18-yard box — his 14 such goals in the last two seasons are eight more than the next-closest player — but bending in a goal from nearly 60 yards away demonstrated that ability is a world-class level.

Early in the second half, Diaz was left unmarked on the far post as Derrick Etienne Jr. received a flick pass from Cucho Hernandez. Etienne slid the ball across to Diaz, who had nothing but open space in which to put the ball for his third goal of the season, giving the Crew a 2-0 lead in the 54th minute.

Four minutes later, Daniel Rios, who scored all four goals in Charlotte’s win over Philadelphia on Saturday, continued his hot streak with a goal on a header directly in front of Room. The goal seemed to bring Charlotte back to life after Columbus had taken firm control of the match from Midway through the first half.

The pace was relentless from both sides in the final 20 minutes, as both Columbus and Charlotte exchanged dangerous scoring chances on nearly every sequence. Charlotte’s Desperation was palpable — almost as palpable as the Crew’s tension in an all-too-familiar scenario, trying to cling to a lead late in a game.

In the 92nd minute, Charlotte defender Harrison Afful took a shot from the edge of the 18-yard box that looked exactly like the kind of ball that has gone into the net far too often for the Crew this year. That ball didn’t go in, but less than two minutes later, a loose ball in the box pinballed off several bodies, and Room’s fingers, into the top corner of the net.

The equalizer wasn’t enough to keep Charlotte alive in playoff contention, but it was enough to give the Crew yet another draw this season — now 16 on the year — and once again raise questions about their ability to close out games with a lead.

