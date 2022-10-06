Columbus Crew concede late goal, tie Charlotte FC

Although there were just 74 minutes to play between the Columbus Crew and Charlotte FC on Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium as the two sides finished a suspended game from July, the resumption contained enough action to fill a full 90 minutes.

Charlotte needed to win to stay alive in the playoff race, while the Crew looked to win two games in a row for the first time all season after beating the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Although Columbus (10-7-16) led 2-0 Midway through the second half, Charlotte’s Desperation to avoid elimination lifted them to a second-half comeback, Equalizing the game to end it in a 2-2 tie. The result still eliminated Charlotte, but it left the Crew likely needing to win Sunday in Orlando to make the playoffs.

