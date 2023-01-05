Columbus City League, OCC face off in boys basketball showcase

As has been the case since the event was created in 2017, The Challenge gives two of central Ohio’s most experienced boys basketball coaches the opportunity to see their sibling’s team up close, although they won’t face each other.

This year’s event, which will be held Jan. 7 at Pickerington North, has the added bonus of an extra game.

Created by Africentric Coach Michael Bates and his brother, North Coach Jason Bates, The Challenge will feature six OCC-City League matchups after the event had five games in past years.

“We just like to put the event on, an OCC versus City challenge, and we’ve had great success with it,” Jason Bates said. “It’s fun planning for it and being able to watch each other’s teams in the same place.”

Michael Bates has been at Africentric since its inaugural season in 2003-04, serving as head coach since 2006-07.

Jason Bates was an assistant at Africentric for five seasons and served as Walnut Ridge’s head coach from 2008-14. He is in his ninth season leading North.

The event was not held in 2021 because the City did not begin that season until late January.

In the return last season at Africentric, the OCC went 4-1.

In addition to Africentric and North, also returning after competing in The Challenge last season are Hilliard Bradley, New Albany and Walnut Ridge.

The event will begin at noon, with Africentric to face Bradley at 6:40 pm and North to play Northland in the finale at 8:20 pm

“We’re super excited to get Columbus International in (The Challenge),” Michael Bates said. “They’re going to be extremely competitive in the (City-North) Division and Northland is a solid team, too. There’s a lot of young teams this year in the (City-North) and everybody is kind of Reloading in the (City-South).”

Central Crossing vs. Independence, noon

The opening game pits two teams looking to establish their footing.

Brent Cahill is in his second season as Coach at Central Crossing, which is 2-8 overall and 0-3 in the OCC-Buckeye. Senior Abe Doerue, a 6-foot-3 wing player, 5-10 senior guard Treveon Aponte, 6-0 junior guard JD Laws and 6-5 sophomore post player Kent Hairston are other key players along with 6-0 junior guard Luke White , who made six 3-pointers in a 47-42 win over Watkins Memorial on Dec. 22.

Quintin Aden Jr. is in his fourth season as Coach of Independence, which is 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the City-South.

Senior Niels Abessolo, a 5-10 guard, averages 12 points, while 5-9 senior guard Antonio Harris averages 10 and 6-3 junior wing player Denarius Crowder averages 13. Junior Geremiah Thompson, who is 6-5, also is a key player.

International vs. New Albany, 1:40 p.m

International won just one game in 2019-20 but followed by winning five the next season and nine last winter.

The Lions are 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the City-North under fifth-year Coach Mike Bell, who was named the state’s Division IV Coach of the Year in football this fall after leading Columbus East to a 10-2 season.

Leading International are senior Sam Whittaker III, a 6-7 post player who averages 16 points and 14 rebounds, and junior Kenyon Jones, a 6-9 post player who averages 14 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks. Senior guard Jujuan McLester (6-5) and junior guard D’Andre Johnson (6-3) are also key players.

New Albany is 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the OCC-Ohio.

Junior combo guard Braylen Nash (6-3) averages 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists and shoots 43 percent from 3-point range, and senior guard Sam Dunn (5-8) averages 14.9 points. Senior forward Will Powell (6-5) and sophomore guard Miles Jackson (6-2) both average 7.0 points.

Columbus South vs. Thomas Worthington, 3:20 p.m

South will look to avenge a 49-42 loss to Thomas in last year’s Jared Sullinger Play-by-Play Classic.

The game comes in between two key league contests for South, which is 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the City-South. The Bulldogs play Walnut Ridge on Jan. 6 and Africentric on Jan. 10.

Leading South are Seniors Kevin Brown Jr. (6-1, guard), Terrence Clay (6-3, wing player) and Desean Pollard (6-1, wing player), Juniors Maurice McCall (6-4, forward) and LaJames Washington (6-2, guard) and sophomore Damon Griffin (5-10, guard).

“We’ve got a lot of two- and three-year guys that have been playing in the program for a while,” Bulldogs Coach Ramon Spears said. “(Thomas) beat us last year at Ohio Dominican, so this will be a good rematch game.”

Thomas is 4-4 overall and 1-2 in the OCC-Cardinal. Senior post players Melvin Omameh and Vanness Provitt are 6-6 and 6-7, respectively, with Seniors Joey Zalewski (6-3, forward) and Taylor Morgan (5-11, guard) and junior Shaheem Nieves (6-2, guard ) also playing key roles.

Gahanna Lincoln vs. Walnut Ridge, 5 p.m

Despite enduring heavy graduation losses following a Division I regional runner-up finish last winter, Gahanna is 7-2 overall and 3-0 in the OCC-Ohio.

Junior KJ Reynald is a 6-0 guard who leads the way, with Seniors Maurice Charlton (6-5, forward), Luke Murry (6-4, forward) and Dylan Scott (6-3, wing player) and sophomore Xavier Rogers (5-9, guard) also contributing.

“We’re very young and very inexperienced,” Lions Coach Tony Staib said. “KJ Reynald was on (junior varsity) last year, but it’s next man up and he’s a very good two-way player.”

Walnut Ridge, which is 4-5 overall and 4-1 in the City-South, features one of the area’s best sophomores in 5-9 guard Dominique Aekins. They scored 33 points in a 100-75 loss to Africentric on Dec. 13.

Senior guards Johnathan Evans (6-1) and Zanis Tucker (6-2), senior forward Xavier Hunter (6-6) and junior wing player Jaylen Williams (6-3) are other key players.

“Coach Staib really coaches his team well,” Scots Coach Chuck Jefferson said. “We know that it’s going to be a well-coached team and we look forward to competing in The Challenge. Those are the type of teams you have to beat when you play in March.”

Africentric vs. Hilliard Bradley, 6:40 p.m

After losing in a Division III state semifinal last season, Africentric again looks like one of central Ohio’s premier teams. The Nubians are 7-2 overall − both of their losses are to teams that reached state semifinals last winter − and 5-0 in the City-South.

Senior Dailyn Swain, a 6-8 guard who has signed with Xavier, leads a veteran cast that also includes Seniors Dyson Bibins (6-2, guard) and Preston Steele (6-6, forward) and junior Laron Fuller (5-11 , guard). Junior guard Cortez Freeman (6-2) is a transfer from Canal Winchester who also plays a key role.

Swain scored his 1,000th career point during a 71-60 loss Nov. 26 th at Cleveland Heights Lutheran East.

Bradley is 6-3 overall and 2-1 in the OCC-Central under Coach Brett Norris, who is in his ninth season. His junior son, 6-4 guard/forward Cade Norris, is among the key players along with Juniors Ian Abrass (6-2, guard/forward), Jeb Bischoff (6-1, guard) and Andrew Lamb (6-1, guard/forward).

“Hilliard Bradley has such a disciplined, tough team,” Michael Bates said. “Iron sharpens iron and we want to challenge ourselves.”

Northland vs. Pickerington North, 8:20 p.m

The finale of The Challenge pits the host Panthers against the Vikings.

North is 9-1 overall and 3-0 in the OCC-Ohio, with sophomore guard Arness Lawson (6-1) averaging a team-best 19 points and senior forward Jeff Amapps (6-3) and junior guard Jaiden Vital (6 -2) both averaging 12.5 points. Freshman guard JR Bates (5-5), who is Jason Bates’ son, averages 10 points, and Seniors Kaedyn Dunbar-White (6-2, forward) and Dawaun Green (6-2, forward) and sophomore Favor McFadden (6 -2, guard) also contribute.

“We’re young, so I don’t know what they can do from one game to the next,” Jason Bates said. “The Heroes are all new heroes, so the more games we play, the more guys can develop into those roles.”

Northland, which is 6-4 overall and 5-0 in the City-North, is led by second-year Coach Tihon Johnson. Assistant Coach Mike Thornton was Africentric’s head coach when the Bates Brothers were assistants.

Freshman King Kendrick, a 5-10 guard, is one of the Vikings’ top players along with Seniors Davion Bridges (5-9, guard), Drew Roland (6-3, guard) and Latrell Ucker (5-10, forward) and sophomore Eli Monroe (6-2, forward).

“That’s the teacher versus student game since Jason was under Coach Thornton,” Johnson said. “(North) has a really good team. … I knew we had a Talented squad, and we just want to tighten up our execution offensively and be a little more disciplined defensively and rebound the ball better.”

