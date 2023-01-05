Columbus City League, OCC face off in boys basketball showcase

As has been the case since the event was created in 2017, The Challenge gives two of central Ohio’s most experienced boys basketball coaches the opportunity to see their sibling’s team up close, although they won’t face each other.

This year’s event, which will be held Jan. 7 at Pickerington North, has the added bonus of an extra game.

Central Ohio High School Sports Awards:ThisWeek announces Fall Coaches of the Year

Created by Africentric Coach Michael Bates and his brother, North Coach Jason Bates, The Challenge will feature six OCC-City League matchups after the event had five games in past years.

“We just like to put the event on, an OCC versus City challenge, and we’ve had great success with it,” Jason Bates said. “It’s fun planning for it and being able to watch each other’s teams in the same place.”

Pickerington North Coach Jason Bates helped start The Challenge with his brother, Africentric Coach Michael Bates.

Michael Bates has been at Africentric since its inaugural season in 2003-04, serving as head coach since 2006-07.

Jason Bates was an assistant at Africentric for five seasons and served as Walnut Ridge’s head coach from 2008-14. He is in his ninth season leading North.

The event was not held in 2021 because the City did not begin that season until late January.

In the return last season at Africentric, the OCC went 4-1.

2022 Year In Review:Pickerington Central, Reynoldsburg basketball titles share No. 1 spot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button