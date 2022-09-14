Columbus Academy’s Ma benefits from a steady approach

Columbus Academy’s Ma benefits from a steady approach

Columbus Academy senior Stephen Ma has been Pursuing – and achieving – lofty goals since his freshman season on the boys golf team.

No matter what obstacles have stood in his way on the course, Ma has done his best to conquer them. That comes from having a consistent approach mentally and physically.

“The key is staying consistent and practicing every day, and not aimlessly practicing, actually working on what you need to work on swing-wise and improving your short game,” Ma said.

As he winds down his prep career, Ma continues to reach those goals with additional achievements on the horizon.

