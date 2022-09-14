Columbus Academy’s Ma benefits from a steady approach

Columbus Academy senior Stephen Ma has been Pursuing – and achieving – lofty goals since his freshman season on the boys golf team.

No matter what obstacles have stood in his way on the course, Ma has done his best to conquer them. That comes from having a consistent approach mentally and physically.

“The key is staying consistent and practicing every day, and not aimlessly practicing, actually working on what you need to work on swing-wise and improving your short game,” Ma said.

As he winds down his prep career, Ma continues to reach those goals with additional achievements on the horizon.

Ma, who has an individual state championship to his credit, set a program record by carding a 66 in the MSL-Ohio Division midseason tournament Aug. 27 at Turnberry. Ma, Russell Ahmed and Ali Khan held the previous record of 67, with Ma recording his score as a freshman.

“I definitely thought about breaking the record this season,” Ma said. “When I was playing that round at Turnberry, I started off hot. I was 4-under (par) through (hole No.) 10 and I knew I had a real shot at it. I made an eagle on 12 and birdied the last hole to set the record. I knew in the back of my head I had a good shot at it, but I really wasn’t thinking about it too much.”

Coach Craig Yakscoe was not surprised by Ma’s record-setting performance.

“I figured at some point this season it would happen and I wouldn’t be surprised if it happens again at some point,” Yakscoe said.

Academy was closing in on a seventh consecutive league title in the MSL-Ohio postseason tournament Sept. 21 at Denison Golf Club. The Vikings finished first in the preseason and midseason league tournaments.

Ma also has helped put Academy in position for continued postseason success. The Vikings will begin pursuit of a sixth consecutive Division II state title when they compete at Sectional Sept. 26 at Oakhaven or Sept. 27 at Denison Golf Club. The top three teams and top three individuals not on a Qualifying team advance to district Oct. 5 at Turnberry.

“We’re just going to do our best to focus on ourselves and play the best that we can and see what happens from there,” Ma said.

At district, the team Champion and the top individual not on the Qualifying team advance to state Oct. 14 and 15 at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

Ma won the individual state title as a sophomore and tied for third last season.

“I like where we are,” Yakscoe said. “We’re slowly coming together as a team and individuals, and starting to find our game a little bit. … We’ll be ready for the postseason. As a team, we’re moving in that direction where we’re all clicking at the same time. That’s what we’re looking for.”

The Ma family has had an impact on prep golf as Stephen’s sister, Kristina, is a sophomore golfer at Columbus School for Girls. As a freshman, she finished third (151) in the Division III state tournament behind Champion Ella Wong (146) of Gates Mills Hawken.

“She has a really tough mental game, a strong belief in her golfing ability, which is what sets her apart,” Stephen Ma said. “She also has a natural talent and a really strong short game.”

Ma said he will play in college, but has yet to commit. They will join 2020 graduates Khan (Ball State) and Griffin Mitchell (Drexel) as recent Academy Golfers who have gone on to play in college.

“It’s a good reflection on the program,” Yakscoe said. “These kids are interested in the game of golf and our program provides a very high level, competitive atmosphere for them.”

Ma is looking forward to playing at the next level.

“I’ll probably (commit) after the fall season, maybe late October or early November,” he said. “I really don’t think about (turning professional) too much. I just focus on improving and working on my game and seeing where that takes me.”

