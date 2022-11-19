Columbia Takes the Empire Bowl Handily, Spoiling Football’s Chance at a Winning Record

Football entered this Saturday with an important goal in mind: To break its 17-year stretch without a winning season. Facing off against Columbia in the Empire State Bowl, the team fell short of breaking the drought, losing heavily against the Lions, 45-22.

The Red (5-5, 2-5 Ivy) has employed a run-based, ball control style of football throughout the year. However, with its top three running backs sidelined, its identity was put to the test. Sophomores Eddie Tillman and Robert Tucker III, along with freshman Gannon Carothers, are all currently injured, leading the running responsibilities to be shared by freshman AJ Holmes and junior Drew Powell.

Columbia (6-4, 3-4 Ivy) was coming off of an exciting overtime win against Brown. The Lions were seeking their fourth winning season in the last five years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button