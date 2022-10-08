Columbia Set to Host Ivy Intercollegiate at Baltsurol

NEW YORK — The Columbia Women’s golf team will tri-host the first Ivy Intercollegiate this Monday and Tuesday at Baltusrol Golf Club. The two-day event will feature 36 holes of stroke play on Monday, followed by a match-play-style competition on Tuesday, pitting the Ivy League against the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Six Ivy League schools and six ACC schools will take part in the tournament, represented by participants from tri-hosts Columbia, Yale and Princeton, as well as Harvard, Dartmouth, Yale, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, NC State and Notre Dame. On Monday, the 12 teams will compete in a continuous, two-round stroke-play tournament. At the end of the day, one team champion and one individual medalist will be crowned.

Match play begins on Tuesday, where one representative from the ACC will take on one representative from the Ivy League. Each individual match will be determined by how the players finish in Monday’s stroke play — the top ACC finisher will take on the top Ivy finisher, the second-best ACC finisher will take on the second-best Ivy finisher, … etc. There will be 30 matches in total and 30 points up for grabs, with each match being worth one point. The conference with the most points will be declared the winner.

Baltusrol’s Lower Course will host Monday’s stroke-play event at 6,190 yards. The Upper Course will be used for Tuesday’s match play and be set at 6,283 yards.

The day before the competition begins, the USGA will host an Ivy Intercollegiate Women’s Networking Forum at the USGA Museum & Library. The Inaugural Ivy Intercollegiate Women’s Networking Forum invites women across generations to unite in their passion for golf and their recognized success in business. Professional attendees will be connected with Talented undergraduate student-athletes from the Ivy League and Atlantic Coast Conferences. The intention of the Ivy Intercollegiate Women’s Networking Forum is to encourage personal networking and recruiting conversations for all participants. Sponsorship for the event is from companies who believe in developing and enhancing the roles of women in business, and who desire to form early bonds with top female student-athletes.

A group of five panelists will be at the Networking Forum. The panelists include:

– Anne MaddenSenior Vice President and General Counsel, Honeywell

– Shannon BoyleVice President, Morgan Stanley

– Stephanie WeiCo-Founder and CP of Marketing & Communications, Sportsbox AI

– Abby MannPlayer Development & Teaching Professional at Aronimink Golf Club, PGA Member

– Gabrielle Herzig (Panel Host), Contributing Editor at Golf Digest

Fans can use #IvyIntercollegiate and #IvyvsACC is social media. Live results for this weekend will be available on Golfstat. Daily Recaps will be posted to GoColumbiaLions.com.

