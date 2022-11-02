Columbia River soccer gets by RA Long to clinch spot in 2A state Playoffs

Playoff soccer and late-game drama typically go hand in hand among Southwest Washington’s Class 2A teams.

And few teams are more well-versed in those moments than perennial power Columbia River.

Tuesday’s district semifinal game against RA Long was the latest such moment for the Rapids, and they thrived in it.

After RA Long’s Emily Anderson scored the game-tying goal late in regulation, a 1-1 stalemate extended through two scoreless overtime periods, sending the game to a penalty kick shootout.

River and RA Long each converted their first four penalty kicks, before the Lumberjills’ fifth attempt sailed wide right. River goalkeeper Alia Rust stepped up to take the fifth PK and put it through to give River a 5-4 advantage, clinching a trip to the district championship and the 2A state playoffs.

“It means a lot,” Rust said. “We worked so hard today, and both teams are just amazing.”