Columbia Country Club Names Steve Delmar As New Golf Professional

CHEVY CHASE, MD — Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase has named Steve Delmar as its new head golf professional, making Delmar only the fourth person to hold the position in the 125-year history of the country club.

Delmar, who has served as Columbia Country Club’s Assistant golf professional over the past six years, will be replacing longtime head golf professional Bob Dolan. A Graduate of Coastal Carolina University, where he was a member of the men’s golf team, Delmar previously served as Assistant men’s golf Coach at the University of Maryland. Delmar is an accomplished player, having won four Middle Atlantic Section of the PGA of America major titles, including the Section Championship in 2019, Assistant Championship in 2019 and 2020, and the Players Cup in 2021. He was also named the MAPGA Player of the Year in 2019.

“On behalf of the Middle Atlantic PGA Section, we congratulate Steve on achieving this historic position at Columbia Country Club and filling the shoes of Legends in the teaching profession,” Jon Guhl, executive director of the Middle Atlantic PGA, said in a statement Thursday . “Steve is a tremendous teacher and player, and we expect that he will enjoy a long, successful tenure at Columbia Country Club.” Dolan, whom Delmar is replacing, served as head golf professional at Columbia Country Club for the past 28 years. The other head golf professionals to serve at the country club were Fred McLeod, who served a 55-year tenure, and Bill Strausbaugh, who spent 31 years as head golf professional at Columbia Country Club.

Following Strausbaugh’s death in 1999, the PGA of America established the “PGA Bill Strausbaugh Award,” which bestows special recognition on a PGA Golf Professional who personally displays outstanding integrity, character, and leadership through a commitment to mentoring and making significant impacts on the Careers of PGA professionals. “I am honored to be named Head Golf Professional at Columbia Country Club, which is a tremendous accomplishment in my career journey as a PGA Professional,” Delmar said. “It’s equally humbling to succeed Bob Dolan and the late Bill Strausbaugh, two individuals who have done so much for the game of golf and PGA Professionals throughout the state of Maryland, and across the golf industry.”

Columbia Country Club, located at 6100 Connecticut Ave. in Chevy Chase, Hosted the US Open in 1921. Along with an 18-hole golf course and golf practice facility, the country club has 17 outdoor tennis courts, four indoor tennis courts, seven paddle tennis courts, a fitness facility, three swimming pools, eight Lanes of duckpin bowling, an outdoor ice rink, an 18-room guest house, a nature trail and greenhouses.