Columbia College men’s basketball poised to retake AMC Throne | Other Sports

Columbia College men’s basketball was on a roll like few others in the second half of the 2021-22 season. The Cougars had little difficulty tearing through American Midwest Conference play, with the exception of one team.
The Cougars lost just three games in the second half of the season, all of them coming at the hands of Missouri Baptist. Two of those losses came in the regular season, and the last came in the AMC Championship game, a contest in which the Cougars overcame a 17-point deficit and led with half a second remaining before the Spartans sunk a game-winning shot to take the title.
