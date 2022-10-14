Columbia Arts District Streetscape project approved for South Garden St.

City leaders have often said what the Columbia Arts District needs is a proper gateway welcoming visitors to the area, while also prominently displaying the things it has to offer.

In 2019, Columbia City Council adopted a long-term master plan for the arts district, which included things like improved sidewalks, developing more “gathering spots” for visitors and even a potential outdoor event venue/park space.

One of the master plan’s top goals included a streetscape project on a portion of South Garden Street just off US Highway 31.

The roadway not only features the Columbia Arts District/Columbia Fire & Rescue mural, but takes drivers into the district and among some of its businesses like Battleground South Cigar Lounge, or restaurants like Mama Mila’s and Barino’s Italian Southern Eatery.

South Garden Street as it currently exists today. The city's new streetscape project will enhance the roadway, as well as improve public spaces and sidewalks.

“This is a big deal for a number of reasons, but more importantly what it will do for the arts district,” Mayor Chaz Molder said. “We talk a lot about wanting to see the arts district move forward and continue to thrive. They do a lot of that on their own through private enterprise and the open market, but there are some opportunities we have as a city government that can help with that vitality.”

