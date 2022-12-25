Columbia-area Brothers known for viral trick shot videos have bought a golf course | Columbia Business

COLUMBIA — For Wesley and George Bryan IV, the YouTube views for their golf videos continue to pour in.

The channel that the Brothers from Chapin started more than eight years ago to show off their trick shots has become one of the biggest in the category. Bryan Bros Golf has 169,000 subscribers watching them play challenges and visit unusual courses, giving them more than 22 million views.

The Brothers began to wonder when those online numbers would start to create something solid and real for golf. “We want as Brothers to have that,” George Bryan IV said.

Now they do.

It’s Dec. 19, the Brothers posted a video announcing that they, working with an Unnamed business partner, had bought a Lexington County golf course, planning to revamp it into a private course and teaching academy.

They bought Indian River Golf Club off Ramblin Road in South Congaree across the river from Columbia, one they know well. When they were just kids in the 1990s, their father was club pro at Indian River before he founded his own teaching academy.

“It’s cool that it has come full circle,” George Bryan said.

Now they and their partner own the place and are launching a multi-year project to make it a top-notch private golf course, even as George takes the lead on the YouTube channel and Wesley competes on the PGA and Korn Ferry golf tours.

Based on the video of the course they posted, Indian River has a long way to go to reach the Bryans’ goal of matching other top-quality private golf courses in South Carolina.

They showed parts of the course that had become covered in weeds and bald patches of sand.

The Brothers want the greens to be the equal of any in the state, but their posted video shows them putting across a big bare spot of dirt located mid-green.

The Brothers acknowledge that bringing Indian River up to top quality is a huge undertaking because of the shape it’s in.

It will likely be in a better shape for playing in a year and continue to improve from there, George Bryan said.

In the video, Wesley Bryan acknowledges that having an investment partner was key to being able to afford to buy the course, for an undisclosed price, and also to upgrade it.

Their goal, Wesley said in the video, is to give the Midlands the kind of pro-level course that it doesn’t have now: “I honestly feel that its an area that’s hungry for that type of golf course.”

The duo know that they have a huge project ahead of them, one that they will document on YouTube. They also are well-aware that they are not experts and will have to rely on their partners, George Bryan said.

“We have no idea how to run a golf course,” he said. “We know what we like.”

The Bryans and their team have taken on a huge project unlike anything that exists now in the Midlands, said Biff Lathrop, executive director of the SC Golf Association.

Lathrop compared buying and revamping a golf course like Indian River to owning a boat.

“Buying the boat is the cheap part,” Lathrop said.

Based on the video, the course looks like it will need everything repaired or replaced, right down to the irrigation, he said.

The Brothers following in their father’s footsteps to build a facility for teaching in the Midlands makes sense, Lathrop said. “I am very surprised that they ended up there.”

The course had been struggling under past ownership and could have gone under without someone like the Bryans stepping in, Lathrop said.

Instead, the plan is to make Indian River into a top quality private course but to have periodic special events when non-members can play, especially Golfers who are connected to them via social media, George Bryan said.

It will have golf simulators and the top technical equipment that golf instructors use, both for one-on-one lessons and larger groups or junior classes, he said.

Being private will also make it easier for teaching rounds on the course, which will play to the brothers’ strengths as golf pros.

“This is a dream for us, and we want to share that with you guys,” George tells the audience in their announcement video.

It also as a private course will allow them the time and space to film their YouTube content.

That recently has been problematic at times, since the COVID-19 Pandemic made golf a much more popular pastime.

“Golf is more popular than it has ever been, and the courses are slammed,” George said.

Golf courses can be brought from the level of disrepair apparently in place at Indian River to a top level, Lathrop said.

It just takes deep pockets, a lot of hard work and time.