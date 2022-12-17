Colts vs. Vikings score updates, highlights, analysis in NFL Week 15

The Indianapolis Colts travel to play the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday in NFL Week 15 action.

The Colts (4-8-1) are technically alive in the AFC South, but they are more likely to end up in the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Indianapolis has lost three in a row after winning interim Coach Jeff Saturday’s debut, and it is coming off its bye week.

The Vikings (10-3) are trying to bounce back from a loss to the Detroit Lions, and they can clinch the NFC North title this weekend.

Early pain:Colts RB Jonathan Taylor re-injures his right ankle vs. Vikings

Halftime: Colts 33, Vikings 0

What you are about to read is true.

The Colts have touchdowns from the offense, defense and special teams (blocked punt). They have 4 field goals. They are +2 in turnover margin.

The Vikings have looked hopeless.

Indy’s Offensive numbers are good. Matt Ryan has 118 passing yards and the Colts have rushed for 95 (mostly without the injured Jonathan Taylor).

Kirk Cousins ​​has 43 passing yards and has been sacked 3 times. They threw a pick-6 to Julian Blackmon. The Vikings have less than 100 Offensive yards. They have failed on 4th down twice, including an incomplete pass on a fake punt.

There has never been a 30-point-plus comeback in NFL regular-season history. According to ESPN, the Colts have a 98.3% chance of winning.

:08 left 2Q: Chase McLaughlin knocks in his 4th field goal

The 27-yarder caps a clock-consuming drive. The Colts lost the fourth quarter against Dallas 33-0. Now look at this. Colts 33, Vikings 0

5:50 left 2Q: Julian Blackmon with a pick-6

That’s about as easy as it gets from 19 yards. That’s just the Colts’ 6th interception of the season. Colts 30, Vikings 0

6:29 left 2Q: Questionable call helps Colts

Colts punt for the first time, and Minnesota starts from its 5. Vikings fans are angry that Michael Pittman Jr. was ruled down on the 3rd-down play rather than a Minnesota Strip and fumble return for a touchdown.

8:58 left 2Q: Colts stop Vikings again

DeForset Buckner gets to Kirk Cousins ​​on 3rd down. After the punt, the Colts start from their 27.

10:41 left 2Q: Colts 23, Vikings 0

Chase McLaughlin hits from 49 yards after Matt Ryan throws 3 incomplete passes. The Colts have just 1 Offensive touchdown despite spending most of the game in Vikings territory. Colts 23, Vikings 0

11:01 left 2Q: Vikings fake a punt, fail

Ryan Wright’s pass is too tall for the receiver. Colts get it at the Vikings 31 (again).

13:07 left 2Q: Colts extend their lead

Chase McLaughlin hits from 28 yards. The last time the Colts got to 20 points, they beat the Raiders 25-20 on Nov. 13. Colts 20, Vikings 0

1:10 left 1Q: Colts stop Vikings on Downs

Indianapolis stuffs the run on 4th-and-short. The Colts have it at Minnesota’s 31.

3:51 left 1Q: Colts keep pouring it on

Matt Ryan hits Deon Jackson from 2 yards. So far, the Colts have 110 total yards to Minnesota’s 48, scored a special teams TD and forced a turnover. Colts 17, Vikings 0

Matt Ryan hits Jelani Woods for a 35-yard gain to the Vikings 19.

7:20 left 1Q: Colts force a turnover

Dalvin Cook, one play after gaining 40 yards, is stripped by Zaire Franklin. Isaiah Rodgers Sr. recovers and the Colts start from their 34. The Colts entered the game last in the NFL in turnover margin, and the Vikings were 4th-best.

8:12 left 1Q: Colts block punt, score

JoJo Domann catches the punt blocked by Ifeadi Odenigbo and returns it 24 yards. Colts 10, Vikings 0

9:11 left 1Q: Colts score on their opening drive

The Colts stall after reaching the 1 and settle for Chase McLaughlin’s 26-yard field goal. The Colts entered the game with an NFL-low 10 points on opening drives this season. Colts 3, Vikings 0

Zach Moss is corralled for a 7-yard loss from the 1 on 3rd down.

Colts run two jet sweeps on their opening drive: Michael Pittman Jr. gains 19 yards and Ashton Dulin 5 to convert a 3rd-down play.

Dallis Flowers starts the game with a 49-yard kickoff return, setting up the Colts at their 48-yard line.

Colts, Vikings inactives

Colts: CB Brandon Facyson (illness), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle), WR Mike Strachan (concussion), QB Sam Ehlinger, DE Ben Banogu, C Wesley French, DT Chris Williams

Vikings: CB Kalon Barnes, C Garrett Bradbury, DL Ross Blacklock, LB Patrick Jones II, CB Parry Nickerson.

