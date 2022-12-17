Colts vs. Vikings score updates, highlights, analysis in NFL Week 15

The Indianapolis Colts travel to play the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday in NFL Week 15 action.

The Colts (4-8-1) are technically alive in the AFC South, but they are more likely to end up in the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Indianapolis has lost three in a row after winning interim Coach Jeff Saturday’s debut, and it is coming off its bye week.

The Vikings (10-3) are trying to bounce back from a loss to the Detroit Lions, and they can clinch the NFC North title this weekend.

Follow Joel A. Erickson and Nate Atkins for Colts news all season (and offseason). We’ll have game updates here, so please remember to refresh.

Early pain:Colts RB Jonathan Taylor re-injures his right ankle vs. Vikings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button