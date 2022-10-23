Colts vs. Titans live coverage, scores, Highlights in NFL Week 7

This is no ordinary Week 7 matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) meet in Nashville for the AFC South lead, and it’s the Colts’ fifth in-division game already. They’re 1-2-1 in those games, but have won two in a row overall. Tennessee has rebounded from a rough start with three straight wins, and it’s coming off a bye week.

Nate Atkins, Joel A. Erickson and Gregg Doyle are the people to follow throughout these games. We’ll have score updates and highlights throughout, so please remember to refresh.

1:57 left 2Q: Colts are playing from a deep hole again

The Titans have a false start, so they settle for Randy Bullock’s 28-yard field goal. Tennessee doesn’t have an Offensive touchdown today. Titans 13, Colts 0

2:00 left 2Q: Titans have 4th-and-2 at the Colts 5

Tennessee leans on Derrick Henry for carries, including one for 23 yards, and catches.

5:41 left 2Q: Matt Ryan throws 2nd interception

David Long snags it as Matt Ryan tries to unload the ball under pressure on 3rd down. That’s Ryan’s 9th interception of the season. Tennessee has it at its 38.

9:25 left 2Q: Matt Ryan throws a pick-6

Andrew Adams Returns it 76 yards. Titans 10, Colts 0

Entering second quarter: Titans 3, Colts 0

Colts: 2 possessions, 1 first down, 2 punts. Matt Ryan has 17 passing yards, Jonathan Taylor 16 rushing.

Titans: 3 points, have a 1st down at their 30-yard line. Ryan Tannehill has 52 passing yards, Derrick Henry 29 total (23 rushing, 6 receiving).

4:03 left 1Q: Titans score first

Randy Bullock makes a 27-yard field goal. The Titans have scored on every red zone chance this season: 12 touchdowns and 2 field goals. Ryan Tannehill has 43 passing yards and Derrick Henry 22 rushing. Titans 3, Colts 0

9:35 left 1Q: Colts go 3-and-out

Denico Autry, who made life difficult for the Colts with 2 sacks in Week 4, slaps down a 3rd-down pass and the Colts have to punt.

10:53 left 1Q: Colts stop Titans

Kenny Moore II sacks Ryan Tannehill to squelch Tennessee’s first drive after one first down. The Colts will start from their 34 after the punt.

11:30 am: Colts, Titans inactives

Colts: WR Keke Coutee, LB JoJo Domann, QB Nick Foles, C Wesley French, DT Eric Johnson II, LB Shaquille Leonard, DE Kwity Paye

Titans: FB Tory Carter, OL Nate Davis, WR Kyle Philips, DL Sam Okuayinonu, LB Joe Jones, LB Zach Cunningham, DB Ugo Adamdi

Colts coverage from IndyStar

Insider: 22 things to watch as Colts battle Titans for AFC South lead

Don’t expect 58 passes: Why the Colts won’t use a no-huddle offense full-time

‘Cook and lead the way’:Grover Stewart is eating wings and opposing guards alike