Colts vs Titans betting odds, picks, predictions in NFL Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts visit the Tennessee Titans in NFL Week 7 action with the AFC South lead on the line. The game has added importance for the Colts (3-2-1) because this is their fifth in-division matchup, including a Week 4 loss to the Titans (3-2).

The Titans have some distinct advantages going in: four straight wins in this series, three straight wins overall and they are coming off their bye week.

The Titans are 2.5-point favorites, according to Draft Kings. The over/under is 42.5 points.

The Colts are 3-3 against the spread, covering the past two weeks. The Colts game went over last weekend for the first time this season. The Colts are 2-0 overall as an underdog.

Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread, covering in the three recent wins. Two Tennessee games have gone over, and three under. All their games have finished within 5 points of the over/under. The Titans are 1-1 overall as the favorite.

