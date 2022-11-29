Colts vs. Steelers score updates, Highlights on Monday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts host the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football” in NFL Week 12 action.

The Colts (4-6-1) are trying to work their way into playoff contention and can’t afford a slip-up here. The Steelers (3-7) are trying to prevent Coach Mike Tomlin from suffering his first sub-.500 season.

13:04 left 3Q: Colts Strike fast after kickoff return

Jonathan Taylor runs in from 2 yards. Steelers 16, Colts 10

Dallis Flowers returns the kickoff from 8 yards deep to the Steelers 19. That’s 89 yards. The Colts are averaging 49 yards on 4 kickoff returns.

Halftime: Steelers 16, Colts 3

Chase McLaughlin’s 59-yard field goal attempt is blocked to end the first half.

The Colts have been anemic on offense and porous on defense.

Matt Ryan is 5-of-13 for 36 yards and an interception. Jonathan Taylor has 34 rushing yards and 11 receiving. Isaiah Rodgers has averaged 35.7 yards on 3 kickoff returns.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett is 14-of-18 for 133 yards, and he has 34 rushing yards. The Steelers have used multiple backs to gain 116 rushing yards. Dionte Johnson has 4 catches for 44 yards.

Pittsburgh’s offense has its best half of the season despite Yannick Ngakoue’s 2 sacks. The Colts allowed an uncharacteristic 232 yards in 22 minutes of Steelers possessions.

The lone touchdown is from Najee Harris, who is out for the second half with an abdominal injury.

:56 left in 2Q: Steelers 16, Colts 3

George Pickens couldn’t Hang on to a pass in the end zone. Matthew Wright hits from 25 yards. Steelers 16, Colts 3

3:48 left 2Q: Colts get on the board

Chase McLaughlin hits from 51 yards. Steelers 13, Colts 3

Indianapolis crosses midfield for the first time, and Matt Ryan’s second completion goes to Michael Pittman Jr. for 10 yards.

Jonathan Taylor has all of the Colts’ positive yardage in the game through the 5:50 mark, including Matt Ryan’s first completion with less than 7 minutes left.

7:46 left 2Q: Steelers drive for a touchdown

Najee Harris scores from 6 yards. Pittsburgh’s yardage advantage is 164-6. Steelers 13, Colts 0

Steelers Rookie George Pickens makes a terrific catch along the sideline and gains 35 yards.

13:17 left 2Q: Colts go 3-and-out again

Steelers start at their 20 after a punt.

Matt Ryan is 0-of-4 passing with 1 interception. Jonathan Taylor has 13 rushing yards. Colts center Ryan Kelly is down on the field after third down, and Danny Pinter prepares to take over.

14:14 left 2Q: Doink! And the Steelers score again

Matthew Wright nicks the right upright, but it goes through from 52 yards. Steelers 6, Colts 0

End 1Q: Steelers 3, Colts 0

The Colts have run 5 plays, yielding 0 total yards with 1 turnover. The Steelers have run 21 plays for 81 yards. Pittsburgh is at the Colts 38, facing 3rd-and-12.

3:00 left 1Q: Colts go 3-and-out

Two Jonathan Taylor runs get 7 yards before Matt Ryan is sacked on 3rd down. That’s a coverage sack. Colts punt and Pittsburgh takes over at its 39.

4:58 left 1Q: Yannick Ngakoue meets Kenny Pickett twice

Yannick Ngakoue has 2 sacks, now 8.5 on the season, and the Steelers punt into the end zone.

Yannick Ngakoue extends his team lead to 7.5 sacks one play after Kenny Pickett scrambles to convert a 3rd-down play.

9:09 left 1Q: Colts commit a turnover

James Pierre intercepts Matt Ryan on the Colts’ second play from scrimmage. The first play could’ve been intercepted, too. Pittsburgh has it at the Colts 38.

9:27 left 1Q: Steelers get a field goal

Matthew Wright hits from 45 yards. Steelers gain 3 first downs on their opening drive. Steelers 3, Colts 0

ESPN said in its intro that there are 43% Steelers fans in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts, Steelers inactives

Colts: WR Keke Coutee, QB Nick Foles, C Wesley French, TE Kylen Granson, DE Khalid Kareem, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, DE Kwity Paye.

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR Miles Boykin, CB Josh Jackson, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, RB Jaylen Warren, LB Robert Spillane, G Kendrick Green.

