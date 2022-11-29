Colts vs. Steelers score updates, Highlights on Monday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts host the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football” in NFL Week 12 action.

The Colts (4-6-1) are trying to work their way into playoff contention and can’t afford a slip-up here. The Steelers (3-7) are trying to prevent Coach Mike Tomlin from suffering his first sub-.500 season.

Follow Nate Atkins, Joel A. Erickson and Gregg Doyle, who will provide instant analysis. We have to score updates, highlights and more here, so please remember to refresh.

13:04 left 3Q: Colts Strike fast after kickoff return

Jonathan Taylor runs in from 2 yards. Steelers 16, Colts 10

