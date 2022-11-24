Colts vs. Steelers on Monday Night Football: odds, injuries, TV, radio

The Indianapolis Colts have a stand-alone Week 12 game when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football.”

The Colts (4-6-1) lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 action as their Offensive struggles continued and the defense gave up a late touchdown. Jeff Saturday is 1-1 as interim coach.

The Steelers (3-7) are coming off a loss in a rivalry game, 37-30 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh is trying to avoid its first sub-.500 season under 16th-year Coach Mike Tomlin.

Both teams have struggled to score. The Colts are 31st (of 32) in scoring at 15.7 points per game, and the Steelers are 28th with 17.0. Indianapolis Ranks in the top 10 in yards allowed (307.6, 5th) and opponents’ 3rd-down conversions (34.2%). Pittsburgh’s defense ranks in the lower third of the NFL in scoring (24.4 points allowed) and yardage (375.5).

