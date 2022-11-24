Colts vs. Steelers on Monday Night Football: odds, injuries, TV, radio

The Indianapolis Colts have a stand-alone Week 12 game when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football.”

The Colts (4-6-1) lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 action as their Offensive struggles continued and the defense gave up a late touchdown. Jeff Saturday is 1-1 as interim coach.

The Steelers (3-7) are coming off a loss in a rivalry game, 37-30 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh is trying to avoid its first sub-.500 season under 16th-year Coach Mike Tomlin.

Both teams have struggled to score. The Colts are 31st (of 32) in scoring at 15.7 points per game, and the Steelers are 28th with 17.0. Indianapolis Ranks in the top 10 in yards allowed (307.6, 5th) and opponents’ 3rd-down conversions (34.2%). Pittsburgh’s defense ranks in the lower third of the NFL in scoring (24.4 points allowed) and yardage (375.5).

Colts vs. Steelers time, TV, radio, streaming

Time: 8:20 pm ET Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

TV: ESPN, with Joe Buck on play-by-play, Troy Aikman with analysis and Lisa Salters with sideline reporting. The game is also available on WISH-8 in Indianapolis, ESPN Deportes and on the NFL+ app.

Radio: 93.5 FM, 97.1 FM and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Matt Taylor on play-by-play, Rick Venturi with analysis and Larra Overton with sideline reporting. The game can also be heard on SiriusXM Channels 88 (national broadcast), 225 and 813.

Are the Colts favored on Monday Night Football?

The Colts are 2.5-point favorites, according to Draft Kings. The over/under is 39 points.

The Colts are 5-6 against the spread, covering in their last two games. Just four Colts games have gone over, and six have been under by double digits.

Pittsburgh is 4-5-1 against the spread. Four Steelers games have gone over, and they have alternated each of the past four weeks. The Steelers-Bengals went well over.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the Colts a 66.9% chance to win, while FiveThirtyEight puts the Colts’ chances at 71%.

Colts injury report

Colts who would not have practiced Thursday because of injury: DT DeForest Buckner (ribs), TE Kylen Granson (illness), C Ryan Kelly (shoulder/knee), DE Kwity Paye (ankle); limited participation: WR Parris Campbell (illness), DT Grover Stewart (shoulder); full participants: G Matt Pryor (illness), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder).

Steelers injury report

Steelers who did not practice Thursday: WR Miles Boykin (oblique), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring), OL Mason Cole (foot),

Colts quarterback, key players

Matt Ryan (69.2% completions, 2,443 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, 9 interceptions) is back at quarterback. He has been sacked 29 times in 9 games, including 4 times in the second half vs. Philadelphia. He has not fumbled since Week 5 and leads the NFL with 5 fourth-quarter comebacks (4 wins, 1 tie). … Jonathan Taylor has 693 rushing yards in 8 games, and 3 TDs. He has topped 100 yards in 2 games, and those games account for 44.4% of his rushing total. … Michael Pittman Jr. has 67 catches for 678 yards and 1 TD. He has been targeted at least 6 times in every game he has played, and has a 72.8% catch rate. … A lot of attention is being paid to Rookie LT Bernhard Raimann and RG Will Fries as the Colts struggle along the line. … Zaire Franklin is among the NFL tackles leaders with 109, Yannick Ngakoue has 6.5 sacks (of the Colts’ 28) and Grover Stewart has 53 tackles, 8 for loss, 2 passes defended and a blocked field goal.

Steelers quarterback, key players

Rookie Kenny Pickett is getting thrown into the fire. He has completed 65.4% of his passes in 7 games, for 1,426 yards, 3 TDs and 8 INTs. He has been sacked 20 times. … Najee Harris has 550 rushing yards and 3 TDs. … Pat Friermuth, Diontae Johnson and Rookie George Pickens all have more than 450 receiving yards, but Pickens makes some Spectacular plays and averages 13.7 yards per catch. … Myles Jack has 81 tackles. … Minkah Fitzpatrick has 48 tackles, 7 passes defended and 3 INTs. … Alonzo Highsmith has 9 sacks. … TJ Watt has been limited to 3 games this season by injury, but he has played the past two weeks. … The Steelers have registered just 19 this season.