Colts vs. Steelers odds, spread, line: Monday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from top model

The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to post their second win in three weeks when they take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. The Steelers (3-7), who are coming off a 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-10 in Week 10. The Colts (4-6-1), who are 1-1 under interim Coach Jeff Saturday, suffered a 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Indianapolis will be out to snap a seven-game skid against Pittsburgh.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is set for 8:15 pm ET. Indianapolis is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 39.5.

Here are the NFL lines and Trends for Steelers vs. Colts:

Colts vs. Steelers spread: Indianapolis -2.5

Colts vs. Steelers over/under: 39.5 points

Colts vs. Steelers money line: Steelers +118, Colts -140

PIT: Steelers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games following an ATS loss

IND: Colts are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games following a straight-up loss

Featured Game | Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Why the Colts can cover

Wide receiver Parris Campbell is looking for his third game in a row with five or more catches and 65-plus receiving yards. He had five catches for 53 yards in the last meeting with the Steelers, a 28-24 loss at Pittsburgh on Dec. 27, 2020. For the season, Campbell has 44 receptions for 440 yards and three scores. He also has five big plays, including a long of 38 yards, and 23 first-down conversions.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue tied his season high with 1.5 sacks and had his first forced fumble of the season last week. He will be looking for his sixth game in a row with at least a half-sack. He has registered 21 tackles on the year, including 11 solo, with 6 1/2 sacks for 39 yards and four tackles for loss. In his eight-year career, Ngakoue has 62 sacks, 21 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Why the Steelers can cover

Tight end Pat Freiermuth tied his career-high with eight catches and had 79 receiving yards last week against the Bengals. He has 50-plus receiving yards in three of his past four games and is looking for his third road game in a row with 50 or more receiving yards. Freiermuth ranks third among AFC tight ends in catches (44) and receiving yards (482). He has at least two catches in the nine games he has played in.

Linebacker TJ Watt had his sixth career interception last week and has two on the year in just three games played. Watt had two sacks and a forced fumble in the last meeting with the Colts and is aiming for his third game in a row against Indianapolis with 1.5 or more sacks. He has 12.5 sacks in 10 career Monday Night Football games. He will be looking for his third game in a row on Monday Night Football with three or more sacks and sixth in a row on MNF with a tackle for loss.

