Colts vs. Jaguars start time, TV channel, live stream, odds for NFL Week 6
While it’s only Week 6, the Colts are about to have their fourth AFC South season contest. In Week 7, they’ll have their fifth and second-to-last.
Much has been made about this team’s early record. Astonishingly, the AFC West entered the season expecting it to be the most hotly contested division in the AFC. It was also expected that each team in the AFC West would be a frontrunner to do damage in the playoffs. The Colts have two wins this year against teams in the AFC West.
On the other hand, the AFC South was expected to be one of the worst divisions in football. It hasn’t disappointed in that respect. Yet the Colts haven’t won a division game.
If the winless streak in the AFC South continues, there’s little chance the Colts will reach the playoffs. If they can split the series with the Jaguars on Sunday and the Titans a week later, they will find themselves leading the AFC South and as one of the leaders in the AFC at 4-2-1.
It all starts or maybe ends, on Sunday. This is how you can catch the game.
Game Time
1:00 pm ET on Sunday, October 16, 2022
Location
- Lucas Oil Stadium
- 500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225
- Capacity: 70,000
TV Channel
- Regional Channel: CBS
- Play-by-play: Andrew Catalon
- Color analyst: James Lofton
- Sideline Reporter: Michael Grady
TV Streaming Options
- Paramount+ – Subscription Required
- NFL+ allows you to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.
Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.
Radio
93.5 and 107.5 FM The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, and WFNI 1070-AM The Fan
SiriusXM Channel 813
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
Radio Streaming Options
- On Your Phone: Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.
- Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).
- NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Sign up for a free trial.
Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff with “Colts Pre-Game Huddle” and “Countdown to Kickoff.” Stay tuned forThe 5th Quarter Huddle” immediately after the game.
Odds
The Colts are listed as 1.5-point favorites by DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.
Referee Assignment
Jerome Boger
