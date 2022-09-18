Colts vs Jaguars NFL Week 2 live scores, highlights, updates

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1, you read that right) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) in Week 2 NFL action.

The Colts trailed by 17 points before rallying to send their game against the Houston Texans to overtime in Week 1. Indianapolis had a chance to win it in overtime, but a missed field goal left them to settle for a 20-20 tie and change their kicker.

The Jaguars lost to Washington in Week 1, but they have owned the Colts in Jacksonville in recent years.

Final: Jaguars 24, Colts 0

The Indianapolis Colts are horrible in Jacksonville. They gain just 9 first downs and are -2 in turnover margin and remain winless there since 2014.

Matt Ryan is 16-of-30 for 195 yards with 3 interceptions and is sacked 5 times. Ashton Dulin has 5 catches for 79 yards. Jonathan Taylor has a carry for 21 yards but finishes with just 54.

Trevor Lawrence is 25-of-30 for 235 yards and 2 touchdowns to Christian Kirk (6 catches, 78 yards). The Colts don’t come close to sacking him. James Robinson adds a 37-yard rushing touchdown. Josh Allen has 2 sacks.

Since 2003, the Colts have been shut out three times, each by the Jaguars.

4:24 left 4Q: Matt Ryan is intercepted

That’s two for the day, this time by Devin Floyd. The Jaguars have it at their 46.

6:16 left 4Q: Colts fail again

The Colts get it to the Jaguars 9, but can’t Punch it into the end zone. Still down 24-0.

10:29 left 4Q: Colts still can’t score

The Colts drove to the Jacksonville 5, but on consecutive plays, they: had an incompletion in the back of the end zone when Mo Alie-Cox couldn’t get his second foot down; a sack; an Offensive pass interference call; a short gain, and an incompletion on 4th down.

Matt Ryan has been sacked 5 times. Jonathan Taylor is up to 51 rushing yards.

:17 left 3Q: Jaguars are blowing out the Colts again

Trevor Lawrence hits Christian Kirk from 5 yards on a 4th-down play. The drive consumes 92 yards and 7:47. Jaguars 24, Colts 0

7:59 left 3Q: Colts punt

They gain one first down but can’t generate a drive. Highlight: Jonathan Taylor has a game-best 5-yard run.

10:09 left 3Q: Colts get the ball

Jacksonville gains two first downs before the Colts force a punt. They start from their 20s.

Halftime: Jaguars 17, Colts 0

The Indianapolis Colts have been abysmal on offense, with 2 first downs on their opening drive before a Matt Ryan interception, and no more until the closing minutes of the half.

Ryan is 9-of-12 for 83 yards and has been sacked twice by Josh Allen, three times overall. Jonathan Taylor has 4 rushing yards.

Trevor Lawrence is 14-of-17 for 137 yards, 1 touchdown and has not been sacked. Christian Kirk has the TD, along with 3 catches for 42 yards. They don’t have much rushing beyond James Robinson’s 37-yard touchdown.

1:43 left 2Q: Jaguars extend their lead

Riley Patterson hits from 52 yards. Jaguars 17, Colts 0

2:00 left 2Q: Jaguars are in Colts territory

Jacksonville faces 2nd-and-11 at the Colts 41. The Colts have been hurt by a 3rd-down dropped pass by Dezmon Patmon.

7:52 left 2Q: Colts are down big to the Jaguars

James Robinson goes through the middle for 37 yards. Trevor Lawrence is 10-of-11 for 100 yards. Jaguars 14, Colts 0

12:12 left 2Q: Josh Allen has 2 sacks

Matt Ryan goes down on the 3rd-down play. The Colts Offensive line is a problem.

Colts punt again. Jaguars get it at their 21.

Late 1Q: Strip sack forces Colts fumble

Nyheim Hines recovers after Josh Allen gets to Matt Ryan. However, the Colts go 3-and-out and punt, and the Jaguars take over at their 16 Entering the 2nd quarter.

2:21 left 1Q: Jaguars score first against Colts

Trevor Lawrence hits Christian Kirk for a 10-yard touchdown, capping a drive in which Lawrence goes 8-for-8 for 61 yards, including a 4th-down conversion. Drive: 15 plays, 68 yards, 9:11. Jaguars 7, Colts 0

11:32 left 1Q: Matt Ryan throws an interception

Rayshawn Jenkins gets under a poor pass toward the right sideline, and Jacksonville takes over at its 32. The Colts had gained two first downs and reached Jaguars territory.

12:20 pm: Nate Atkins puts it in perspective

11:30 am: Colts inactives

These Colts are out today: QB Sam Ehlinger, CB Dallis Flowers, C Wesley French, LB Shaqille Leonard, WR Alec Pierce, WR Michael Pittman Jr., T Luke Tenuta. DL DeForest Buckner and CB Kenny Moore, who were on the injury report all week, are active.

Jaguars inactives: WR Kendric Pryor, S Daniel Thomas, RB Snoop Conner, CB Montaric Brown, LB De’Shaan Dixon.

