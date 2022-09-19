Colts vs Jaguars: NFL opening odds Week 2, Colts are currently 4-point favorites at Jacksonville

The Indianapolis Colts are officially in a danger zone after getting shut out by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The AFC South has a very front-heavy schedule, and any team looking for a leg up simply needs to win Divisional games to start the year. A tie in Houston and embarrassment in Jacksonville leaves the Colts in another early hole — if you’ve followed the team for more than a couple of years, you’ll know this is normal.

Their reward? They now get to play one of the hottest teams in the NFL, with one of the best quarterbacks in the game, in his prime. Any good news for Colts fans? Sure, tickets will likely sell because a player like Mahomes doesn’t come around all that often. There will likely be more red in Lucas Oil Stadium than there should be, and the blue will settle in hoping to see Mahomes do Spectacular things, even if that means the Colts drop their home opener.

DraftKings Sportsbook gives us the early odds on next week’s games, and the Colts are currently 6-point home dogs. If they play like they did this week, you should expect the Chiefs to easily cover.

Of course, that’s the dilemma with this franchise. It’s an absurdity to say this, but there’s nothing to lose at this point.

The Colts will probably beat the Chiefs at home in Week 3.

Why? The answer to that is as inexplicable as the 0-1-1 start to the season. Tie or lose to inferior opponents in key division games. Defeat playoff-bound, Super Bowl contenders when there’s no good reason to expect it? Sounds about right. Again, if you’re just starting to follow the team, take a look back and you’ll understand.

I’ll own the absurdity of this prediction and stand by it. But before you ask, yes, I know that the Colts are likely to lose. Well, that’s not a cop-out. I just don’t want the community to think that I’ve officially lost my mind. GO COLTS!!!!! ARGHHAGAGBBAALLA!!!

