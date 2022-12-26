Colts vs. Chargers odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 16 ‘Monday Night Football’

When the Colts (4-9-1) host the Chargers (8-6) to close NFL Week 16 on “Monday Night Football” (8:15 pm ET, ESPN), they will be looking to play spoilers against surging AFC wild -card contenders.

Indianapolis will turn to Nick Foles to start at quarterback for Matt Ryan and with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) lost for the season at running back, Deon Jackson and Zack Moss will split the main duties there.

Los Angeles will keep rolling with the electric Offensive combination of Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler. Its injury-riddled defense is starting to improve at the right time, too.

Here’s everything to know about betting on Colts vs. Chargers in Week 16, including updated odds, Trends and our Prediction for “Monday Night Football.”

Colts vs. Chargers odds for Monday Night Football

Spread: Chargers by 4.5

Chargers by 4.5 Over/under: 45.5

45.5 Moneyline: Chargers -210, Colts +170

The Chargers have been considerable favorites since the early lines and the switch from Ryan to Foles didn’t change much there. The total reflects how the Chargers have underachieved a bit on the scoreboard of late.

(betting odds per Bet MGM)

Colts vs. Chargers all-time series

The Chargers have a significant edge in the 30 meetings as they lead, 19-11. They have won four of the past five games and seven of the past nine. Three of those games went into overtime, including the 2019 game, won by the Chargers, 30-24.

Three Trends to know

—66 percent of spread bettors are siding with the Chargers to take care of the number based on their momentum and the Colts’ Transitional state.

—56 percent of total bettors think the Chargers’ offense will do a little more in the game and are siding with the over.

—The Chargers are 8-5 against the spread this season with six games going over. The Colts are 6-8 ATS with five games going over.

Three things to watch

Chargers’ run defense vs. the Colts

The Chargers, despite recent improvements, still rank No. 27 in the NFL, giving up an average of 145.6 yards rushing per game. They get a break without Taylor but need to make sure Jackson and Moss don’t beat them.

Ekeler and Keenan Allen vs. the Colts’ pass defense

The Colts are pretty good at containing things downfield and on the perimeter with Stephon Gilmore. But they can be burned with the short-to-intermediate passing game inside and Ekeler out of the backfield and Allen out of the slot can be huge to that end.

Foles’ aggressive passing

Foles has a bigger arm than Ryan and will be taking some shots downfield. But the Chargers have a strong secondary and will be lurking to capitalize on big mistakes. Brandon Staley will scheme the defense to make it tough on Foles up front, too.

Stat that matters

35.2 percent. That’s the Colts’ conversion rate is third down this season, No 26 in the NFL. The key will be stopping the run on early Downs for the Chargers before putting Foles in uncomfortable.

Colts vs. Chargers Prediction

The Colts will play better early with Foles before the fade happens and the red-hot Chargers win their third consecutive game. Herbert and Ekeler are just too much for Indianapolis’ defense to handle.

Chargers 24, Colts 17